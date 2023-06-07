Enaire and the majority unions USCA and OCCA have reached an agreement on the III Collective Agreement that will govern the working conditions of controllers for the next five years, extendable for another five. The agreement, which affects a group of 2,100 professionals, is the third to take place in 24 years, and the first since 2011. Since that year, the labor relations of the controllers of the public company have been established by an arbitration award after the conflict that they maintained with the Government chaired at the time by José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, and which led to the closure of the airspace and the declaration of the state of alarm in 2010. Since then, the relationship between the public company and the unions has been punctuated by the judicialization of matters such as dismissals, schedules or working conditions.

The agreement signed this Wednesday maintains the current salary conditions, signed in 2018, but “simplifies and streamlines” the supplements and the overtime payment that controllers currently charge based on variables such as seniority in the position. In this way, it is estimated that the total wage bill will be maintained now but will be reduced by 12% in 2027 compared to 2019, taking into account the retirement of the oldest workers (those who earn the most) and the increase in the workforce planned, according to sources familiar with the agreement. Likewise, it will improve the efficiency of the services by gradually reducing the unit cost per controller while maintaining the working day at 1,615 hours.

The agreement also clears up the threat of a strike this summer and guarantees social peace for five years for a group that is especially sensitive to air traffic. This summer, a record number of passengers and problems derived from protests by other groups are expected, such as the strikes by Air Europa and Air Nostrum pilots, or the strikes of French controllers.

end of conflict

The Minister of Transport, Mobility and the Urban Agenda, Raquel Sánchez, on which Enaire depends organically, stressed that this agreement will increase “the efficiency, quality, flexibility and robustness of Enaire’s services, dispelling the specter of conflict in a group that provides a crucial service for such an important sector in our economy as aviation”.

The agreement establishes working conditions that will make it possible to increase the efficiency and operational productivity of Enaire and the quality, flexibility and robustness of the services it provides, while improving the professional career and conciliation of controllers, according to the ministry.

The Secretary of State and President of Enaire, David Lucas, thanked the majority unions for “their height of vision” and stated that “it will allow Enaire to increase its competitiveness, reduce its operating costs and meet the objectives set for Spain by the European Commission in its Performance Plans”.

The agreement does not affect the 160 controllers of the private companies Skyway (former FerroNATS) and Saerco, which provide service in the 12 partially privatized towers since 2011 (Sabadell, Madrid-Cuatro Vientos; A Coruña, Alicante, Ibiza, Jerez, Seville, Valencia, Vigo, La Palma, Lanzarote and Fuerteventura). This group is leading strikes so that their conditions are equated to those of Enaire’s colleagues.

The agreement reached this Monday for this collective agreement had ten votes in favor of the USCA and OCCA unions, which represent more than 80% of Enaire air traffic controllers, and only two votes against the SPICA and SNCA unions.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter

Five Days agenda The most important economic appointments of the day, with the keys and the context to understand their scope. RECEIVE IT IN YOUR MAIL