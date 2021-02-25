Kirchner deputy Cecilia Moreau acknowledged this Thursday that the Government studies “more changes” for retirees who pay income tax and he announced that the objective is for it to be discussed in the congress between March 7 or 14.

“It is a project that seeks to reduce the universe of taxpayers raising the floor from which workers and retirees start paying taxes, “said the legislator.

And he added: “The time has come to do it. This scheme foresees a broader universe because more changes are being studied for retirees and it is a little more in the pocket of the worker so that he can dump it in the virtuous circle of the economy “.

News in development.

JPE