The President of the Nation, Alberto Fernández, analyzes with his team the possibility of implementing a strict closure of activities and circulation from this Saturday until Sunday, May 30.
Fernández told the governors with whom he met virtually this Thursday and the measure could be defined this afternoon, according to a government official who deals with the President on a daily basis.
News in development
