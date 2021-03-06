While the president Alberto Fernandez move chips to sue his predecessor Mauricio Macri, former Minister Nicolás Dujovne and the rest of the economic team for irregularities in the IMF loan To Argentina, the Government is analyzing the experience of the largest disbursement in the history of the multilateral organization at the United Nations.

The possible framework is not an Argentine election. Responds to the agenda promoted since last year by the UN Secretary General, the Portuguese Antonio Guterres, the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin trudeau, and his pair from Jamaica, Andrew Holness, to analyze the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the debt of the poorest countries.

The invitation is already marked on the calendar of the Chancellery and the Ministry of Economy: it will be on March 29, between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. (in New York). The Permanent Mission to the United Nations has already received a request for a “date reservation” for a meeting of Heads of State and Government on the International Debt and Liquidity Architecture, within the framework of the Financing for Development process in the time of COVID-19 and later. However, in the Palacio San Martín they assure that the summit will not be of heads of state.

In the Ministry of Foreign Relations they consider it a good opportunity and are exploring the possibility of asking Guterres for a place to present the Argentine case. The chancellor Felipe Solá last week he sent the offer to the Minister of Economy Martin Guzman, head of the lengthy negotiations with the IMF.

The head of the Economic Portfolio has already presented the Argentine situation in other international forums. The last time was on February 26, at a meeting of the G-20 economy ministers. Guzmán demanded there that the Monetary Fund modify the surcharges that it applies to its credits and the extension of the allocation of special drawing rights to support the reactivation of low and middle-income countries.

Guzmán is more comfortable with technical discussions than in the mud of domestic politics. The minister was slow to comply with the presidential strategy of pointing out the complicity of the IMF and the alleged violation of its statute in which the board of the Washington-based organization would have incurred to approve loans to Argentina.

The virtual meeting of the UN in which the country could present its case-witness would fit perfectly in the calendar. It would occur before World Bank and IMF summits that will take place between April 9 and 11.

Near Solá they are realistic about the political impact that a United Nations pronouncement could have on the debt negotiation. “The UN serves to accumulate, to some extent, legitimacy. It also serves to make a subject visible when it tends to fall, but it does not determine anything. The UN is usually fair; the planet, no “they reason.

Consulted by Clarion, close to the President they indicated that for now Fernández does not plan to speak in an international forum of that magnitude in this regard. However, within the ruling party there are officials who claim to take the Argentine negotiation to the UN.

One of them is Claudio Lozano. “Besides Macri, the other leading actor in this disaster is the Monetary Fund. It launched an irregular agreement that violated the statute of the body. There are statements by the delegate of Donald Trump in which he explains that the credit conditions are outside of all convention. Therefore, the Argentine case should be taken to the United Nations. Logic would serve to have a discussion with the greatest possible consensus, “the now director of Banco Nación, author of the first criminal complaint against Macri and Dujovne, told this newspaper. Lozano raised his position privately with the President on several occasions.

There is similar antecedent close in time. Argentina succeeded in getting the United Nations issued against the vulture funds. The UN issued a declaration in 2015 with nine framework principles for debt restructuring processes. “It was a very important victory. These principles are the ones that should govern the treatment and resolution when it is decided to renegotiate the foreign debt, “said the then president that year. Cristina Kirchner in front of the United Nations General Assembly.

That resolution, which suggested that minority creditors should abide by the agreements of the majority of debt holders, did not have the expected impact and the Macri government ended up agreeing with the holdouts to pay US $ 12,500 million to get out of default.