The Council of Ministers has approved this Tuesday a modification in the requirements to have access to the minimum vital income (IMV) so that temporary workers, homeless people or who reside in reception centers can access this benefit. The objective of this reform, according to the Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, José Luis Escrivá, is to reduce the number of denied IMV requests, some 60,000 so far. “We are rejecting people who with these adjustments could have access,” Escrivá said on Tuesday at the press conference after the Council of Ministers.

Specifically, the new rule abolishes the limit of holders per home that can receive the IMV, allowing homeless people who sleep in temporary centers to receive the aid, as well as those who are in a vulnerable situation and share a home with other people in similar situation.

Social Security will also facilitate access to the IMV for so-called temporary family units. That is, those income beneficiaries who have to move with other tenants due to cases of gender violence, divorce or eviction. The Administration will not penalize (for a maximum of three years in the case of eviction) that the beneficiary lives with other people. As detailed by the minister, until the reform on Tuesday, “going to live with a relative configures a larger family unit that may result in an added income that prevents access to the IMV.”

The Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, José Luís Escrivá, intervenes during a press conference after the Council of Ministers. In video, Escrivá announces the extension of the IMV to vulnerable groups.(EUROPA PRESS)

So that the new beneficiaries can demonstrate all this and have access to the benefit, the State will allow social services and collaborating entities to follow up on these families. Escrivá has specified that it must be demonstrated, for example, the absence of links between people of the same domicile who demand the aid “at the time of requesting the benefit.” It may also be Social Security that addresses these people to request clarification of their situation.

The IMV figures

The individual beneficiary of the IMV receives 469.93 euros per month in 2021. This amount increases to 610.91 euros per month for a couple, 751.89 euros if they have a child or if they are three adults and continues to increase as the unit has more members. In the case of single-parent families, the amount rises to 714.30 euros for an adult and a minor, and it also increases the more children are dependent on them.

In the first six months of operation, from May to November, the IMV has reached a total of 160,000 homes where 460,000 people lived. As Franc Cortada, director of Oxfam Intermón, pointed out last week, this service needs “an urgent improvement in its implementation”, since it was expected to reach 850,000 households, as calculated by the Government before its launch. According to calculations by the NGO, if the IMV had acted on the number of expected families, “it would have saved 277,000 people from poverty and reduced severe poverty by 230,000 people” in Spain.