Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that the pace of vaccination gives hope for the early lifting of coronavirus restrictions. It is reported by Interfax…

She noted that the rate of vaccination is increasing. Earlier, Golikova reported that eight million Russians had already been vaccinated from the coronavirus.

“This gives us the opportunity to think that in some very near future the restrictions will be lifted,” the Deputy Prime Minister admitted.

The epidemiological situation in the country is gradually stabilizing, but a number of certain restrictions remain in force. For example, there is still a mandatory mask regime, and the number of visitors to museums and exhibitions should not exceed 50 percent of the total capacity of the premises.

In total, three vaccines are currently registered in Russia: Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona and KoviVak.