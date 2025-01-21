Two contracts have been agreed: one for 14,300,000 euros, and a second for 15,840,000 euros

The Council of Ministers approved this Tuesday to allocate a total of 30,140,000 euros to acquire spare parts for the Air and Space Army aircraft.

According to the references, there are two contracts. The first, for a value of 14,300,000 euros and which replaces the current one Because it is close to completion, it will be for the supply of spare parts for electrical, electronic equipment and generators.

The Government alleges that the agreement is essential to guarantee the maintenance and aircraft operation, which include fighter and attack aircraft, training aircraft, helicopters, transport aircraft and fire extinguishers.

The other is a contract 15,840,000 euros, with a duration of two years, extendable for another two, to acquire spare parts for the aircraft systems for the aircraft that the Air and Space Army uses for its assigned missions.