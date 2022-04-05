EP Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 4:24 p.m.



The Council of Ministers approved this Tuesday, at the proposal of the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training (MEFP), the distribution of 11,698,216 euros to the Region of Murcia for the digital training of teachers and support for students with needs, within the framework of components 19 and 21 of the Recovery and Resilience Mechanism (RRM).

Of these funds, 9,935,574 euros will go to improving educational digital competence and 1,762,642 euros will go to support vulnerable students in the territorial area of ​​Murcia, according to sources from the Government Delegation in the Region in a statement. This distribution of funds represents a total investment of more than 323 million euros throughout Spain: 284,741,600 euros for educational digital competence and 38,521,000 euros for support for vulnerable students.

Improving the digital skills of teachers



The Territorial Cooperation Program for the Improvement of Educational Digital Competence is part of the Digitization and Digital Competence Plan of the Ministry’s Educational System for the period 2021-2024, whose objective is to improve digital competences in the educational field, both in terms of It refers to the provision of technological means as well as the effective integration of technology in teaching processes.

Its actions include the promotion of digital competence in educational centers with the development of the Digital Plan of the Center in all of them; as well as training in digital competence for teachers, through different courses for teachers and the development of evaluation instruments for this competence.

Specifically, it is estimated that the 284,741,600 euros approved this Tuesday will allow the digital training of some 567,744 teachers throughout Spain. These are added to those who have already been trained last year and it is thus expected to have trained a total of 750,000 teachers. They will also allow financing the preparation of the digital strategy of some 22,018 centers, out of a total of some 28,000.

The objective is that teachers have a high digital qualification and that the centers have the necessary preparation so that the students can extract the maximum potential of digitization in the educational system. The distribution of investment by autonomous communities is based on the number of male and female professors, the number of non-university education centers and the dispersion of the population and insularity.

These funds are added to the almost 12 million euros transferred to the autonomous communities in 2021 to improve digital competence, as well as the almost 150 million distributed to provide portable devices and connectivity for students in the digital divide, the 821 million for interactive digital classrooms and almost 19 million for the technical training of teachers in centers with Interactive Digital Classrooms. In total, including the investment in the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla, the financing allocated to improving the digital competence of the education system in the last 16 months reaches almost 1,300 million euros.

Guidance and support for vulnerable students



In addition to this item for digitization, the Council of Ministers approved the distribution of 38,521,000 euros for the creation, throughout Spain, of some 804 Personal and Family Guidance and Support Units for especially vulnerable students, in order to prevent failure early school leaving and to promote trajectories of school success.

These pedagogical units are aimed at students with educational difficulties enrolled in centers supported by public funds. The objective is to provide them with educational support and accompany them in their educational path, and consists of carrying out individualized monitoring of these students and their environment, particularly the family.

In this case, the criteria for distribution by autonomous communities include the educational level of the population aged 25 to 64, the rate of early dropout from education and training, the dispersion of the population and the number of students enrolled in basic education and in High School.

With these two programs, the MEFP continues to advance in the improvement of the educational system, through the investment of the improvement in educational digital competence and the improvement with equity of the educational system. These two policies are, together with the promotion of Vocational Training, the main axes of the investments in education of the MRR.