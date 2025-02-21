The future of hydrogen It is played right now. Projects for the next decade must be developed now. Therefore, the government maintains its commitment to this technology as part of the decarbonization strategy. However, it is a bet that involves … certain risks for the immaturity of the business and the doubts that have arisen.

In spite of everything, the Ministry for Ecological Transition wants to continue supporting, and this Friday has published the provisional resolution proposal of the call for aid to the creation of large valleys or clusters of renewable hydrogen. For this, a total of 1,214 million euros of NextGeneu funds have been assigned to seven projects located in Aragon, Andalusia, Castilla y León, Catalonia and Galicia.

It has been the energy bouquet itself, Sara Aagesenthe one that has carried out the announcement. It thus, “it is a call for strategic relevance that advances in the decarbonization agenda. Ecosystems will be generated that consolidate an energy of the future, which comes to stay. The seven projects will create some 9,000 direct jobs and about 11,000 indirect, during construction and operation; In addition, 90% of electrolytes are of European manufacture ».

The seven beneficiaries of the ‘H2 Valles’ program propose developments with a total electrolysis power of 2,278 MW for the production of renewable hydrogen in 11 differentiated facilities, since the bases of the call allow more than one cluster site if the distance between them It is less than 100 km.

Together, they will mobilize investments worth 4,907 million. The proposal is still subject to technical allegations that can lead to changes in the selected list, according to the final score obtained by each project.

By autonomous communities, Aragonwith two valleys projects – one of them shared with Catalonia– Receive the largest amount of aid, 384 million. They follow him Andalusia (304 million), Castilla y León (259 million), Galicia (170 million) and Catalonia (98 million). Three of the files correspond to locations in demographic challenge municipalities: Andorra (Teruel), Cubillos del Sil and La Robla, both in the province of León.

Bet on H2

This week, Enagás announced within the framework of the presentation of its annual results an important commitment to hydrogen. In its strategic plan until 2030, and with an investment of more than 4,000 million, there will be about 3,000 million that will be dedicated to hydrogen.

As explained from the company, with this investment plan, Enagás will increase its regulated assets between 2025 and 2030, to about 5,000 million euros. In 2030, the company’s hydrogen assets will exceed those of natural gas.

So far, the company has already carried out the conceptual engineering of the Spanish Troncal Network of Hydrogenhas awarded the basic engineering of the first two compression stations and will deploy the conceptual public participation plan in the coming months. Enagás plans to adopt the final investment decision (FID) at the end of 2027.

This commitment to hydrogen, however, involves certain risks. Various voices of the sector have been warning that it is a business without a solid present, and that much is played before an uncertain future.