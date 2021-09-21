Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a decree on the allocation of 18.5 million rubles by the government to provide assistance to the families of those killed and injured in the shooting at the Perm State National Research University (PGNIU). The head of the Cabinet of Ministers announced this on Tuesday, September 21.

“The government on behalf of the President (RF Vladimir Putin – Ed.) Provides all possible assistance, including financial. An order was signed to allocate about 18.5 million rubles for this purpose. Victims and families of those who have passed away will receive one-time compensation. Their size will range from 200 thousand rubles to one million rubles, “Mishustin said during a government meeting.

The Prime Minister noted that the victims and relatives of the victims should not be left alone with trouble.

“All of them are under the supervision of doctors and receive the necessary treatment. Those who are in serious condition were transported by a special board of the Ministry of Emergency Situations to Moscow, ”concluded Mishustin.

Earlier on the same day, the head of the Ministry of Education and Science, Valery Falkov, said that seven victims were being transported to the capital for further treatment.

On the eve of the Minister of Health of the Russian Federation Mikhail Murashko reported that nine out of 24 victims are in serious condition and the decision on their transportation will be made after the stabilization of all patients.

On the morning of September 20, a law student opened fire in the building of the Perm university. As a result, six people were killed. The one who opened fire was detained. During the arrest, the attacker opened fire on the policeman and was wounded in response.

Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Russia Alexander Bastrykin instructed the central office of the department to investigate the circumstances of the death of people as a result of the shooting. A criminal case was initiated under Part 2 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Murder”).

Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to the families of the victims. He called the shooting in the building of the Perm State National Research University a huge disaster for the whole country. All classes at the university have been canceled until September 27.