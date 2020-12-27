The Russian government has allocated more than 2.5 billion rubles to maintain the stability of the budgets of the three regions. This is reported on website Cabinet of Ministers December 27.

Funding will be directed to three regions, which, due to the spread of coronavirus, have reduced budget revenues. These are the republics of Buryatia, Ingushetia, Mordovia. Part of the tranche will go to the city of Baikonur.

“The subsidies will help fulfill social obligations to citizens and concentrate additional resources to combat the spread of coronavirus infection,” the government’s website says.

The money will arrive by the end of 2020, the issue of allocating funds was approved at a meeting of the Cabinet on December 24.

It is noted that in 2020, about 300 billion rubles have already been allocated to balancing regional budgets.

Earlier, on December 11, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the Ministry of Finance to submit proposals to the government for additional financial support to the regions, as well as to monitor the execution of the budgets of the country’s constituent entities in terms of fulfilling social obligations to the population.

In early December, six regions received more than 50% of the total amount of the third tranche of anti-crisis support from the federal center. The full package amounted to 80 billion rubles.