The government is moving to displace Smartmatic from provisional scrutiny, since Indra made the cheapest offer in the public tender to provide the systems and personnel for loading and disseminating results in the PASO and the general elections.

The Spanish company offered to carry out the provisional scrutiny for $ 1,594 million, while Smartmatic proposed to do it for $ 1,704 million.

The act of opening the economic and technical offers was carried out by the Ministry of the Interior, through the Compr.Ar technological platform this Thursday morning, after intense competition that began in January, when the preliminary draft of the tender documents was published. bid.

The technical analysis still remains to conclude the public tender, based on a scheme where will award 70% of the score for the economic offer and 30% for the supplier’s technical proposal. But in that item, Indra widely outperformed the company of Venezuelan origin -based in London and the United States- in the 2019 tender.

Indra made the provisional scrutiny for two decades, between 1997 and 2017; While Smartmatic provided that service in the 2019 presidential elections, after intense economic competition in which it offered US $ 16.9 million and managed to displace the Spanish company, which had offered to do so for US $ 19.2 million.

The Government’s objective is to displace Smartmatic from provisional scrutiny in the PASO and the next general elections. For this reason, the main officials close to the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo “Wado” de Pedro, were relieved when they saw that Indra had made the best economic proposal in the public tender.

It is that the Frente de Todos made numerous administrative and judicial presentations in 2019 against the company of Venezuelan origin, country from which he withdrew filing allegations of fraud against President Nicolás Maduro. In fact, in the 2019 presidential elections, Kirchnerism managed to have the Justice appoint judicial overseers in the provisional scrutiny for the complaints against Smartmatic.

“It is a company that objectively is called upon to cloud the vote counting process until the final votes arrive,” said Alberto Fernández, in August 2019, when he was a candidate for president of the Frente de Todos and the government of Mauricio Macri supported Smartmatic , which had won the tender to do the provisional scrutiny.

Therefore, in those elections Kirchnerism claimed that “the immediate removal of the company Smartmatic of the electoral process in the PASO, in the general elections and in the eventual second round “.

That goal is now being achieved by Pedro’s minister “Wado”, by getting Indra to present the most economical proposal in the public tender. This paved the way for the Spanish company to displace Smartmatic in the coming days, once the analysis of the technical proposals for the provisional scrutiny is completed.

The bidding documents state that the STEP will be on August 8, where the candidates for each political space will be defined; and the general elections on October 24, to elect 127 deputies, 24 senators, two governors, provincial and municipal positions.

Along with the provisional scrutiny in both elections, the company that wins the tender will have to do on June 6 a test of the software, stress test and cybersecurity; on June 19 the first drill, with the PASO; on September 10 another test of the software and on September 18 the second comprehensive drill, for the general elections, as stated in the tender specifications.

But those dates could be modified, depending on the political needs of the government and the opposition. Beyond that, the Interior Ministry plans to elect Indra as soon as possible to carry out the provisional vote.

