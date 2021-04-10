Pressed by the electoral calendar, the Government has one month to run the elections. Technically, On May 10, the President has to issue the convocation decree of the August elections. Therefore, before that date, the new schedule should be established.

The opposition – which has to formally endorse or reject the official proposal – also looks closely at that limit and does not want to leave open any door that allows “change the rules of the game” on the progress.

“Once the electoral schedule is underway, it does not belong to Wado de Pedro, nor to Alberto Fernández nor to Juntos por el Cambio. It belongs to the Electoral Justice. And although Argentina is institutionally weak, it is not as weak as so that there are no elections and that Justice does not respect that process, “the head of the Civic Coalition bloc, Juan López, warned this Saturday.

May 10 is just 90 days before August 8, the date of the STEP. If the law is modified before that date, the entire calendar is rearranged. For this reason, the opposition warns that it is not possible to speculate with that limit.

The path is loaded with stations. First, the president of the Deputies Sergio Massa, will convene for this week – Wednesday or Thursday – the meeting of the Interior Minister Eduardo “Wado” of Pedro with the minority blocks of the Chamber that were not present at the meeting last Tuesday. It is mainly about the two federal interblocks and the Left.

In parallel and with the draft of the project that, as promised, De Pedro sent, the Board of Together for Change has to meet again to issue a response.

On Friday the interblock of deputies led by Mario Negri met virtually. They analyzed the text but they agreed not to give an opinion until the Table is issued. Of course, they are going to ask the party authorities to make it this week. “You can not continue handling this issue,” they say.

In a first reading, the opposition agreed that Wado had complied with sending a draft of his own project. They did not want old initiatives presented by radicalism to be used as a base. They also celebrated that the proposal is limited to running the date of the STEP from August 8 to September 12 and the Generals from October 24 to November 14.

However, two of JxC’s orders are not going to be contemplated. The opposition wanted the Executive to reverse the decree with which it annulled the vote of foreigners by mail and also requested the implementation of a single ballot.

De Pedro assured that there is no time to change the voting system and promised to evaluate it in the future. Regarding the repeal of Mauricio Macri’s decree -which enabled the form of voting by mail- he stated that it is unconstitutional have changed a voting system by decree and that there will be no going back.

At the Together for Change Table, the pull persists among the toughest, such as Patricia Bullrich, who believe that there should be no changes and those who consider that it is not serious to run the election for a month, as Elisa Carrió herself blanked.

The majority group is inclined to endorse the shift. Some even consider that it is convenient for them as well because it gives more time to organize and that people come out to vote with more confidence. They look with concern at the antecedent of the municipal election of Río Cuarto -in November 2020- half of the electoral roll voted.

Beyond the political phase, the parliamentary process must be considered. The Constitutional Affairs commission would be in charge of dealing with the project. It is chaired by the official Pampean Hernán Pérez Araujo, who assumed that position after the departure of Pablo González to YPF.

If you get an opinion, you can go to the venue. Previous step, the mixed, face-to-face and virtual operating protocol must be renewed. The last overtime was free of fights and they hope that this time it will be the same.

As it is an electoral law, both Chambers must approve it with an absolute majority: half plus one of the members of the body. In deputies there are 129 votes. It would just go to the Senate, which should also deal with it first in committee. The aggravating factor is that the upper house respects the seven days of dispatch of the opinions before taking it to the premises, which would further delay the time that is fair.

In the middle is the electoral judge María Servini who after testing positive for coronavirus threatened not to advance with the assembly of the ballot boxes if they did not vaccinate their campus.