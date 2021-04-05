On April 2, Deputy Prime Minister Victoria Abramchenko instructed to work out the issue of improving the control system for the transportation of solid municipal waste (MSW).

The Ministry of Natural Resources of Russia, Rosprirodnadzor and the Russian environmental operator have been instructed to provide for the transition to the creation of traceability mechanisms for the movement of vehicles transporting waste, using information systems in the field of waste management, Izvestia was told in the press service of the Deputy Prime Minister.

In particular, this will make it possible to form a unified database on the volumes of transported waste.

“We must eliminate gray areas and legal gaps that allowed us to evade responsibility for the disposal of the waste produced, to form measures to involve recyclable materials in circulation. Among the decisions taken is the strengthening of control over the actual disposal, which will be implemented thanks to the state information system. It will implement the principle of cross-reporting with the introduction of a register of utilizers, fixing the volume of packaging and goods released to the market, ”concluded Victoria Abramchenko.

In October last year, it was reported that with the help of a special system in Russia they want to visualize the routes of garbage trucks in order to control the quality of the provision of services for the removal of solid municipal waste.

The pilot project is proposed to be launched in Moscow. The interregional “Society for the Protection of Consumer Rights” People’s Control “addressed the mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin with such an initiative.