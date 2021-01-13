The Government advances in the drafting of a bill to create a Federal Court of Arbitrary Sentences which could be below or almost on par with the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation depending on the model you choose.

After Kirchnerism’s attempt to expand the number of members of the Court from 5 to 9 failed To try to change the complicated procedural situation of Vice President Cristina Kirchner, she is now flirting with that project.

Is about one of the experts’ recommendations who made up the so-called Beraldi commission, although based on two different models.

The proposal is framed in the turn of the judicial strategy of the former president that on Monday the ultra K deputy Leopoldo Moreau made public: reject the path of pardons and amnesties and go on to denounce the judges and prosecutors in criminal cases.

Those in charge of shaping the project, already publicly supported by President Alberto Fernández, are the Minister of Justice, Marcela Losardo, and the Secretary of Legal and Technical, Vilma Ibarra, as Clarion advance in December.

However, sources from the block of Deputies of the Frente de Todos consulted by this newspaper stated that, until today, “They did not tell us that the project was going to enter through this chamber.” Then he could enter the Senate.

The Ks can get the new bill approved in the Senate with a simple majority and are in a position to endorse it with allies in the Deputies.

But later they do not have two thirds of the votes to appoint the judges that would fill the vacancies of that new court.

“It is life insurance for La Cámpora”, said a source who walks the courts.

This new court will only be able to intervene in future corruption cases, not in the files in which Cristina has eight prosecutions and / or those of her former officials who are in the current judicial system.

Kirchnerism insists on saying that this court would take an “overload of work” out of the Court but, in reality, “It is basically about occupying more spaces in Justice and diluting the power of the Court”.

According to the numbers published months ago by the Court, in 2019 the highest court resolved 29,191 cases, with the issuance of 7246 sentences.

In 2018, it settled 7,835 disputes, with 6,814 sentences. And 2020, handled 11,774 cases and issued 6,299 resolutions thanks to the digital signature and the work dynamics created as a consequence of isolation by the coronavirus.

So, It is not a problem overworked court.

Kirchnerism got upset because in December the Court confirmed the sentence of former Vice President Amado Boudou to 5 years and 10 months in prison in the Ciccone case, applying article 280 of the Civil and Commercial Procedure Code. That resolution is a mirror for Cristina.

This article allows the highest court to reject appeals without the need to argue in writing.

The sources consider that technically the idea of ​​a court if it is below the Court can become plausible, but not in this context of the K offensive on Justice.

The deputy of Together for Change, Paula Oliveto, rejected the Government’s idea outright and said “now they want to create an Intermediate Arbitrary Court. They have no peace and the truth is that they already tire”.

“The country is in bad shape economically and in the middle of a pandemic, stop dividing. Stop inventing things to have impunity“Oliveto added.

Constitutionalists such as Daniel Sabsay and Félix Lonigro advanced, without knowing the project, that the Supreme Court “is the last interpreter of the Constitution ”in the Argentine judicial system.

In the Beraldi commission, the specialist in Family Law Marisa Herrera and the constitutionalist Andrés Gil Domínguez They recommended the creation of a so-called Federal Court of Arbitrary Sentences.

That future court should, in its discretion, check the rulings issued by the Federal Appeals Chambers, the Criminal Cassation Chamber and the Superior Courts of Justice of the province.

The court would be divided into chambers by jurisdiction (criminal, civil, commercial, labor, contentious-administrative, tax and social security).

The judges who are members of this Court will be appointed in accordance with the provisions of Article 99, subsection 4 of the Constitution.

However, Gil Domínguez later clarified that “a Supreme Court on par with the Court it is constitutionally impossible without a constitutional reform”.

This court of arbitrary sentences must be “previous to the Court to review the arbitrary judgments in full and without payment of a deposit ”, he emphasized.

Instead, the counselor Carlos Beraldi went further and recommended “the creation of a court that would be competent in cassation appeals, unconstitutionality and review filed against the final or comparable judgments ”.

It would intervene “in rulings issued by the Federal Chambers of Appeals in Federal Civil and Commercial Matters, in Federal Administrative Litigation and Social Security with a seat in the CABA and the Federal Chambers of Appeals with a seat in the interior of the country,” he added.

I mean, Beraldi wants review constitutional issues.

In addition, the vice president’s lawyer recommended modifying “the Criminal Procedure Code of the Nation, introducing the possibility of filing a “horizontal” appeal when the Federal Criminal Cassation Chamber exercises positive jurisdiction and issue a ruling that does not have the requirement of double compliant ”.

And he remarked that “a law that regulate operation of the Supreme Court regarding the cases in which it must intervene and with a period in which those cases must be resolved ”.

Finally, Beraldi maintained that “discretion must end that the Court resolves the cases it wants, but that all cases must be resolved. “

Look also

Look also

