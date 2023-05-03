Demonstration of residents of Alfafar and Sedaví, in the metropolitan area of ​​Valencia, last Thursday to request the elimination of the level crossing where in the last eight months three people have been run over, the last one a 20-year-old girl in an accident that occurred 24 hours before. Ana Escobar (EFE)

The Government and the three Valencian municipalities affected will eliminate as soon as possible the level crossing of Alfafar (Valencia) where three people have been run over in the last eight months, confirmed the Government delegate in the Valencian Community, Pilar Bernabé, after the meeting held this Wednesday at the Madrid headquarters of Adif, the public company that manages the railway infrastructure. “We are going to get to work simultaneously to find the best formulas for burying the tracks,” said Bernabé.

The first step, as confirmed by the mayors of Alfafar and Sedaví, present at the meeting, will be to sign a protocol that authorizes Adif to initiate a series of studies necessary to close the level crossing, divert road traffic to another point, and build underground through which pedestrians and cyclists can safely cross.

The Government delegate explained that a prior study of road traffic will be carried out so that its elimination does not have a negative impact on mobility, and secondly, all administrations will work to find “the best formula” that complies with the demand of the residents and mayors of the metropolitan area to bury the train tracks.

At the exit, the mayor of Alfafar, Juan Ramón Adsuara (PP), has described the beginning of these negotiations as “hopeful” and has stressed that he is looking forward “with enthusiasm” to the Ministry of Transport calling the working meeting in which they will sign the collaboration protocol to advance in the undergrounding of the tracks. The mayor of Sedaví, José Cabanes (PSPV), has pointed out that the General Directorate of the Ministry of Transport, the Valencian Government, Adif and the municipalities will sit at this work table.

“There are no dates, they have remained on the table, but possibly in less than a month the meetings can be set up and in less than three months there will already be results to make decisions and start executing things,” Adsuara pointed out.

Some 253 passenger and freight trains pass through the Alfafar level crossing daily, a transfer that affects the adjacent municipalities of Alfafar, Sedaví and Benetússer. And everyone agrees that this railway black spot must be eliminated. The neighborhood platform for burying has been asking for decades to bury the tracks because the lack of safety for pedestrians is compounded by the noise and vibrations that the surrounding residents endure. A representation of the platform have traveled to Madrid and displayed a protest banner in front of the Adif headquarters.

The Minister of Transport, Raquel Sánchez, during her visit to Valencia last Tuesday, assured that her department wants to eliminate “immediately, as soon as possible”, the Alfafar level crossing and opted for “an emergency action”. “What we want tomorrow [por hoy] it is to finish the meeting with an agreement and this will on the part of the administrations”, stated Sánchez. The minister insisted that “there is a project on the table that consists of eliminating the level crossing and redirecting all vehicle traffic through an existing overpass, and all pedestrian and bicycle traffic through one step below.”

The head of Mobility and Urban Agenda took the opportunity to convey her condolences to the family of the young woman who died on the 26th, hit by a suburban train at the level crossing, and regretted “that tragic accident”. She also highlighted that in recent years 33 level crossings have been eliminated in the Valencian Community and work is being done on the suppression of another 26: “The first thing is safety,” emphasized Sánchez.