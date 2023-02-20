The Government will meet this Monday with supermarkets, distribution, industry and the primary sector to analyze the evolution of food prices and the impact of the VAT reduction on certain products and agree on new measures that may be necessary to alleviate this escalation of the shopping cart.

The Minister of Agriculture, Luis Planas, will be in charge of presiding over the plenary session of the Observatory, after calling it urgently last Wednesday after learning that food inflation reached 15.4% last month, just three tenths less than in December.

However, from United We Can they have few expectations that this meeting will come out with far-reaching proposals that provide relief for families. This was predicted this Sunday by his spokesman, Pablo Echenique, who believes that this meeting with “the representatives of ruthless capitalism” will end with “empty words” and “smiling” photos.

Echenique asked his government partner that “it’s okay” to please ask the food sector “to line up a little less.” “That no longer works, therefore measures must be taken. We have proposed a cap on the maximum prices, the PSOE has told us no, and so we have made a second proposal, which is to subsidize the basic food basket by 14% to return the average prices to what the food cost at the beginning of the Ukrainian war”, he denounced. And he continued: »This bonus is perfectly viable, we already did it with gasoline and diesel. This is not the time for the government’s legs to tremble, it is time to make decisions. The Executive, however, has already ruled out carrying out this bonus.

On the table at the meeting, in addition to the evolution of food prices, agricultural organizations and some other sector will demand that Planas be included in the list of products with lower VAT on meat and fish, something that the minister It has also been ruled out for the moment, alleging that the measures adopted by the Government are sufficient.