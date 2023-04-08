Colombian authorities carry out a census of peasants who live near the crater of the Nevado del Ruiz volcano, in Villamaría on April 3, 2023. STRINGER (REUTERS)

The Government of Colombia is facing difficulties in evacuating the population at risk from the possible eruption of the Nevado del Ruíz volcano, located between Tolima and Caldas. “The peasants are afraid of losing what little they have. Their cows, their sheep”, the director in charge of the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD), Luis Fernando Velasco, explained to this newspaper by phone. Several state entities tour the affected localities to raise awareness of the need to carry out a preventive evacuation. The mayors and governors have until Friday night to send the data on the evacuation levels to the UNGRD. Velasco hopes that on Saturday there will be consolidated figures.

“We have not received the response we would like from some people,” acknowledges the director in charge of the UNGRD after the fifth meeting of the Unified Command Post (PMU) that he led together with the Minister of the Environment, Susana Muhamad. However, he emphasizes that there have been successes with the evacuation of children, under the responsibility of the Colombian Institute for Family Welfare (ICBF), and that the Ministry of Agriculture is working on a program to clear land to which farmers’ cattle can be moved. The municipalities, meanwhile, are in charge of providing shelters that welcome the affected people.

Velasco points out that there is no certainty whether the volcano will erupt. He explains, however, that preventive evacuation is essential because there are worrying signs that it may occur. “We can’t be so irresponsible to say when it’s going to erupt, but we can’t be so irresponsible about not preparing for the possibility either,” he remarks. The UNGRD estimates that there are around 2,500 families in high-risk areas.

Colombian soldiers talk with a peasant from the region in the area of ​​the Nevado del Ruiz volcano in Murillo, on April 3, 2023. JOAQUIN SARMIENTO (AFP)

The Nevado del Ruiz has been causing concern since March 24. Seismic activity in its Arenas crater has reached levels not recorded for years and the temperature has reached worrying measurements, indicating that the magma is close to the surface. The Colombian Geological Services reported on March 31 that its level of activity reached orange for the first time in 10 years.

An eruption can bring gases and fluids at high speeds and temperatures. The most lethal phenomena are the expulsion of ‘burning clouds’ or pyroclastic flows – a mixture of extremely hot gases and solid particles – and the fracture of rocks that can fall on people. If the eruption is very strong, the ash can reach thousands of kilometers away and mudflows can form that affect rivers.

The UNGRD director highlights the importance of remembering the Armero tragedy in 1985, when 25,000 people died in an avalanche generated by a volcano eruption. “Officials at all levels are walking around telling people to remember,” he says. In the event of an imminent eruption, alarms will be activated and church bells will ring to activate emergency evacuation processes.

The Colombian Geological Service (SGC) has reported this Friday that the volcano registers a slight reduction in seismic activity compared to Thursday, but that the orange level remains. Velasco emphasizes that for now there are no minor risks. “In 1985, there were earthquakes all year long. They stopped for a few days and a week later was the big eruption, ”he underlines.

