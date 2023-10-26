The Minister of Inclusion, Social Security and Migration, José Luis Escrivá, believes that Vox and the Madrid president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, are dragging the PP towards ultra and xenophobic positions on immigration, due to the migratory surge in the Canary Islands, where More than 9,000 people have arrived in cayuco this October, and the transfer of many of them to the Peninsula to relieve pressure on the islands. “There is an attempt to make political, opportunistic and xenophobic use of this matter. We see that Vox pushes the PP or Mrs. Ayuso pushes her colleagues.” These statements have come after the ultra Juan García-Gallardo, vice president of Castilla y León, has described the transfer to Medina del Campo (Valladolid) of 183 African immigrants from the Canary Islands as a “migratory invasion”, and after a councilor from the PP in Torrox (Málaga) referred to immigrants as animals that should be marked and that could spread “typhus.” The Castilian and Leonese Government has distanced itself from its number two. The distribution of immigrants to the Peninsula has been rejected by both Vox and the PP, the latter party that has even accused Pedro Sánchez’s Government of collaborating with human trafficking.

Escrivá has addressed especially Ayuso, who had said that the Government treats migrants “like bundles,” and the mayor of Medina del Campo, who assured that those transferred to his town could cause illnesses. “That is xenophobia, it is false, Spain is a country that has been managing crises, with remarkable solvency and naturalness, we are an international reference, and this is the same as all of them, we are doing it very calmly, and we already have a lot of experience,” he said. Escrivá stated this Thursday to the media, after participating in the presentation of the Olympic ambassadors of the refugee centers, at the headquarters of the Spanish Olympic Committee.

In his opinion, “unfortunately” there is “an attempt to make xenophobic and opportunistic political use of this matter.” “We are seeing it because Vox pushes the PP in certain places or Mrs. Ayuso pushes her colleagues, there is an amplification of something that is relatively manageable and natural,” she stressed. Furthermore, asked about the statements of the Popular Party councilor in Torrox (Málaga) Salvador Escudero, who mentioned the possibility of “marking” migrants as “animals”, the Minister of Inclusion has described as “detestable” that “ “use” episodes like this to “exacerbate xenophobic instincts.” The minister has estimated that 6,000 people will be transferred from the Canary Islands to different parts of the Peninsula.

For Escrivá, the situation is especially serious if the conflict between Israel and Hamas is taken into account, a circumstance that, according to the minister, is being exploited to instill hate speech. “I am left speechless when I see how such an opportunistic and xenophobic use is made in especially delicate weeks due to the situation in Gaza. Opportunism is even more despicable these weeks.” The minister has expressed his concern about the increase in racist content on social networks as a result of the escalation of the conflict in Gaza, according to the Spanish Observatory against Racism and Xenophobia (Oberaxe).

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe

García-Gallardo expressed Vox’s ultra-conservative message on migration, which in this case adds a mix of the protection of women with the arrival of immigrants. “While the Government claims to represent women, it then brings here 183 young men of military age,” he says in a video posted on the X network (the old Twitter). “We say a resounding no to the migratory invasion (…) that generates such a feeling of insecurity in the town.” For the ally of the popular Alfonso Fernández Mañueco, the culprits of the alleged invasion are “those who, with their call effect, from the Governments, are bringing these people” and the “NGOs that collaborate with the migratory mafias.”

This message has been answered by the PP and government partner of Vox in Castilla y León, for whom García-Gallardo speaks for himself and does not represent the Board. The Minister of Economy and Finance and spokesman for the regional Executive has assured: “The position on this matter is set by the president of the Board, the Minister of Family and equality; Therefore, if there is another opinion, it must always be considered within the scope of party opinions or personal opinions. Castilla y León is a welcoming land.” Next, he criticized the fact that the Government of Pedro Sánchez has begun the transfers from “improvisation and without transparency”.

The spokesperson for the Vox Parliamentary Group, Carlos Menéndez, has also lowered the tone of his leader, and has assured that García-Gallardo’s trip to Medina del Campo was to meet with the ultra councilor in this town, Alberto Amigo; to have “first-hand” information and to show his “concern” about the lack of previous data on the relocation of 183 immigrants in this municipality.

Vox’s position has been dragging down the PP, which in recent hours has lowered its tone and has had to reprimand a popular councilor from Torrox, a town in Malaga, who compared immigrants to animals and encouraged putting “a mark on them.” ”. The councilor Salvador Escudero himself has apologized, although the PSOE has announced that it will report him for a hate crime to the Prosecutor’s Office. The greatest criticism has come from lack of information. The general coordinator of the PP, Elías Bendodo, has criticized this Thursday the efforts carried out “unilaterally” by the acting Government when carrying out the transfers of migrants from the Canary Islands to the Peninsula, for which he has urged to count on the regional governments as well as the city councils and councils of the receiving territories for better “coordination”.

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, also criticized this Thursday that, “at night”, the Government is sending migrants to the Peninsula, and specifically to Madrid, to “get them off its back.” Ayuso has put the number of emigrants arriving in the region from the Canary Islands at more than a thousand without the regional government having received information in this regard from the central Executive.

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, this Tuesday. Isabel Infantes (Europa Press)

According to what he explained, 156 migrants have arrived in Pozuelo de Alarcón so far, in the capital “a first batch of more than 90, who say they are going to be in different hostels”, “then they go to Alcalá between 100 and 600” and now They are hearing that “by the thousands in the city of Madrid.” That is what they have been told, but he has insisted that they are not given any more “information about it.” “At one point they are there, but they are not going to detain them, obviously, you cannot. Then I don’t know if they will go through the streets, if they will wander, we don’t know what they are going to do with them,” he stated.

The mayor of Alcalá de Henares (Madrid) this Thursday expressed her “concern” about the possible arrival of migrants to a disused barracks in her town, after having a conversation with the Government delegate in Madrid who, she said, has revealed “very little light” because they have not been informed of the number of migrants who will arrive in the municipality.

Minister Escrivá estimated this morning at between 5,000 and 6,000 migrants who have been transferred in recent weeks from the Canary Islands to the Peninsula to decongest the first reception centers in the archipelago in the face of the incessant arrivals of cayucos to the islands. In statements to journalists, the minister stressed that there are currently 13,000 migrants in the state reception network: 6,000 on the islands and 7,000 on the peninsula, although “not all of them come from the Canary Islands,” he specified.

The spokesman for Izquierda Unida (IU) in Congress, Enrique Santiago, has accused the autonomous communities governed by the PP of “refusing” to welcome unaccompanied minors who are in the Canary Islands. Santiago has pointed out that at the moment the islands have “around 4,000 foreign foster minors”, which, in his opinion, “is a lot for an autonomous community and a little for all of Spain”. The Canary Islands welcome 5,666 people – figure updated as of October 19.

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_