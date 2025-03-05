03/05/2025



Updated at 1:45 p.m.





The Government Delegate in the Valencian Community, Pilar Bernabé, has reloaded against the regional management of the Generalitat of the Tragic Dana of October 29, which now recriminates to have the information of the information of the thousands of calls that received 112 that day and “not let or do anything” about it.

This has expressed the socialist leader on Wednesday after the meeting held on Wednesday of the Cecopi at the Emergency Management Center, where he has shaved the Executive led by Carlos Mazón not to have acted more quickly in the emergency despite having the calls for help at 112, which were sent in a report to the judge of the Court of Instruction number 3 of Catarroja, which investigates the management of the caded.

Bernabé has defended that the Generalitat had the information of the calls on the screens of the Emergency Coordination Center of L’Eliana, where the Cecopi (integrated operational coordination center) was gathered, and “they did not warn anyone or did anything.” «It is a scam. They had the information, they had it in front of them, they were gathered above, they had it here, where they loved her most, “he said and then wondered” what they needed, that someone would enter and shake them. “

As ABC reported on Tuesday, a report by the Deputy General Emergency Department revealed that the 112th Telephone of the Generalitat Valenciana received a total of 19,821 calls between 0.00 and 23.59 hours, Most from 3:00 p.m.and managed 4,770 incidents. As stated in the document transferred to the magistrate, the largest number of calls was received at 5:00 p.m.: a total of 2,438.









“Since yesterday I do not leave my astonishment and I have a feeling of sadness and frustration, but also of indignation and I do not want to imagine what is the feeling that the families of the victims have to be experiencing now,” Bernabé has lamented, which has stressed: “There is the number of calls, there, on this screen, another above, just in front of the Cecopi, with the points where they were called, with declared.

Ask Feijóo to “put order”

Given this new information revealed by the Generalitat, the delegate of the Central Executive has demanded that the PP leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóoto “put order” and “release the Valencians from the pain that Carlos Mazón of President of the Generalitat means” because “it is fine.” “We have been listening to those responsible for the Generalitat four months to say that they had no information, and now it turns out that we know that the notices had every five minutes, of the Hydrographic Confederation of Júcar and Del Saih, the emails of the CHJ, the calls, the emails and aemet alerts and also the calls of 112». «And what did they do? Nothing, nothing and they didn’t tell us anything, that’s what happened and until 20.11 did not send the ES-Alert ».

In parallel, in terms of the latest statements of the Vice President and spokesman of the Consell, Susana waiterthat they had not mobilized fire teams to control ravine levels because you cannot trust state agencies, has replicated those words. “I don’t know what he’s talking about that day when he was not here, he was taking pictures and giving prizes at 8 in the afternoon, she was the Vice President of the Consell, I don’t know what moral lessons you can give,” he said.

“I insist on asking the head of the PP to put order and take this pain that we have and that every day it is still higher because there is greater indignation every day,” Bernabé demanded, who has reproached that the Consell has been saying for four months saying that they did not have the information and “yesterday says yes, that they had the information and that is why they acted, what time, what time At 20.11 hours when they had the 2,400 calls that were received from 17 to 18 hours». “It’s okay to change versions and rewrite the story, it’s fine,” he claimed.

«The problem is that we have been listening to everything for four months and how many truths we have heard, because we have not heard any, when we now know that at 16.40, there was already information that in Chiva the water was entering the houses, which at 17.20 was asking for help because there were people uploaded in the roofs, of the ravine of the poyo, and that until the 20.36 they did not activate the military unit of emergencies (ume). These are verifiable facts and this is a total inaction, ”he said.

«But nobody gave us information about the content of those calls during the first hour we were connected. I warned of what was happening in Paiporta When we connected in the second part of the Cecopi, and this is going to say all the people who were in the meeting in their statement. Please, please, that’s fine, it’s fine, ”Bernabé has settled.

Emergency response

In this regard, the Autonomous Emergency and Interior Secretary, Irene Rodríguez, said Wednesday, regarding the notices of the population received at the Emergency Coordination Center on Dana Day, which «You have to distinguish between calls at 112 and information, which has to be interpreted to know what can happen and be able to take action ».

In that sense, he said: “It is important to make a distinction between what are the calls to 112, which are transmitted and managed in the intervention services, which according to the calls are received, the incidents are managed, of what is the information, which has to come interpreted to know what can happen.”

Thus, he pointed out that «taking into account this distinction, what you have to do is act, especially in coordinationwith the early information to take the measures by the corresponding agencies and above all to act with institutional loyalty ».