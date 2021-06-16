The Russian government has accepted the proposal of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to withdraw the country from the states parties to the Open Skies Treaty (OON). Corresponding order of the Cabinet of Ministers published on the official Internet portal of legal information.

The document notes that this proposal was agreed with the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the FSB and the SVR of Russia. It is also proposed to notify Belarus and other states parties to the Treaty about this decision.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin signed a law denouncing the Open Skies Treaty. The law was a response to the US withdrawal from DON in November 2020. As stated by the American authorities, this decision is allegedly connected with violations by Moscow of a number of provisions of the agreement.

DON was concluded in 1992. The agreement allows member states to conduct reconnaissance flights over each other’s territory to monitor military activities and compliance with existing arms control treaties.