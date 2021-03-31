Determined to formally present its proposal to postpone the elections (the PASO and the general elections), the Government set a date for a meeting with opposition blocks in Congress in which it will try to find an agreement in principle.

As counted Clarion, the Minister of the Interior, Eduardo “Wado” De Pedro wants to land in the Chamber of Deputies, where its holder Sergio Massa would officiate as host of a meeting in which, in addition to being official, he would congregate at referents of all sectors of the opposition to draw up a roadmap to take into account to delay the date of the elections by one month.

The meeting, according to sources from Casa Rosada and from Parliament, they intend to be on Tuesday. But the opposition’s response is missing, where the ruling party’s proposal generated noise. How that internship is resolved, especially in Together for Change, will depend on the realization (or not) of the meeting.

The confirmation of the idea of ​​the ruling party comes after back and forth after the meeting this Tuesday at Casa Rosada in which, after Clarín and other media reported a principle of agreement, Juntos por el Cambio leaders present emphatically deny having agreed to the suspension or postponement of the PASO and lashed out at the government officials for the alleged leak.

“There was no agreement to postpone the STEP. I flatly deny the versions in this regard, “said the mayor of Vicente López, Jorge Macri; who together with the head of the PRO block, Cristian Ritondo, and the vice president of the Buenos Aires UCR, Erica Revilla, were the representatives changemitas at the summit.

“There was no agreement to postpone the PASO. From the PRO we believe that these issues should be debated in Congress,” Ritondo rejected.

“Given the informal approach on the subject, our answer was negative and we said that Congress is the area to discuss it, where all the parties and provinces are represented, “added the former President’s cousin, in relation to what was discussed in the Hall of Shields.

There, by the Front of All, in addition to De Pedro and Massa, the Buenos Aires governor Axel Kicillof, the head of the block in Deputies, Maximum Kirchner, and the mayors Martin Insaurralde (Lomas de Zamora) and Mayra mendoza (Quilmes), among other leaders.

Angry, this Wednesday on radio Miter Jorge Macri raised his tone and urged that “Kirchnerism stop lying and take care of managing people’s problems.”

