The Russian government refuses to introduce mandatory vaccination of citizens against COVID-19 throughout the country. It is reported by Interfax citing a government source.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, the decision will be made depending on the situation in specific regions. In some regions of the country, there is an “explosive increase in the incidence”, in others, the number of cases of coronavirus infection is decreasing. Therefore, it is unreasonable to introduce universal compulsory vaccination in Russia.

Earlier, the chief sanitary doctor of Moscow, Elena Andreeva, ordered 60 percent of those working in the capital to be vaccinated against coronavirus. It is planned to vaccinate employees of beauty salons, dry cleaners, catering, as well as drivers of public transport and taxis, employees of the education sector, leisure and entertainment activities. The leaders of the organizations were obliged to provide vaccination by July 15 with the first component of the vaccine or a single-component vaccine. The second component must be introduced before August 15.