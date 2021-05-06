The Governing Council plans to authorize today the modification of the contract with Aena for the operation of the airport, in order to alleviate the fee that the concessionaire must pay to the Community, taking into account the situation in which the facilities are due to the fall of passenger traffic due to the health alert.

The purpose of the regional government is to promote the relaunch of the airport and recover its capacity to generate income, for which it will modify the contract fees throughout the concession, after discussions with those responsible for Aena. The objective of this measure is to adapt the contract to the new circumstances left by the pandemic, relieving Aena’s fixed burdens that tighten its accounting in these moments of greatest difficulty caused by the global coronavirus crisis, sources from the Ministry of Development indicated .

This considers possible a rethinking of the original contract because the concession of the airport has all its way ahead to compensate the current deficit with the future benefits of the next years. It specifies that the terminal has the capacity to absorb the impact of this crisis on account of the business possibilities throughout the life of the concession.

The Ministry estimates that there are many years of concession left to compensate the current deficit with future benefits



The regional government values ​​the time factor as fundamental, “since this infrastructure can be an important lever for regional economic reactivation”, so it decides to collect in a decree the authorization to modify the contract with Aena in order to adapt it to the new circumstances left by the pandemic.

In this sense, the variable fee of the contract introduces a correction factor between the actual traffic and that offered. Likewise, the planned investments for the maintenance of the infrastructure are adapted to the real needs. The lesser use of the facilities means that the deterioration has been minimal, so it is not necessary or urgent that they make the improvements that were initially planned, he indicates.

New domestic flights



The Executive highlights the interest aroused by airlines “due to the great development potential shown by the airport in its first year of normal operation.” He underlines that, after the reactivation of mobility, the infrastructure has fueled the interest on the part of the airlines, as has been seen with the new destinations recently offered to Barcelona and Menorca, among others.

The only liquid disbursement made by the Community is the payment it made to the concessionaire of 2.6 million euros to alleviate the consequences of the forced closure decreed by the Government of Spain due to the state of alarm between March and June. It is, he points out, a single payment that covers part of the economic impact caused by the pandemic and goes along the same lines as the aid granted by the Government of Spain to support the transport sector and also strategic airlines that have been seen impacted by the pandemic.