The extraordinary Governing Council approved this Friday the new structure of the Executive. In total there have been 19 appointments. The Government will have eight ministries, one less when Valle Miguélez is appointed as Minister of Business, Employment, Universities, Industry and Spokesperson. Most of the new leaders are from the departments of those expelled from Ciudadanos, although there are also developments in the areas of the PP.

The most significant political movement is the rise of Luis Alberto Marín, until now director of ICREF, as secretary general of the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Digital Administration. Martín is a rising value of the PP for the economic plot and replaces María Pedro Reverte as number two for Javier Celdrán. As LA VERDAD advanced, Joaquín Gómez, the new director of Info, is another of the outstanding appointments.

Council for Women, Equality, LGTBI, Families and Social Policy General Secretary Rachel Fernandez Managing Director of the Murcian Institute of Social Action Raúl Nortes Ortín

Ministry of the Presidency, Tourism and Sports General secretary Juan Antonio Lorca Sánchez General Director of Tourism Quality Carlos Penafiel Hernandez Director General of Youth Jose Manuel Lopez Martinez

Ministry of Economy, Finance and Digital Administration General secretary Luis Alberto Marín González

Ministry of Business, Employment, Universities and Spokesperson General Secretary Ana Luisa López Ruiz General Director of Commerce and Business Innovation Miguel Angel Martin Martin Director General of the European Union Adrian Zittelli Ferrari General Director of Energy and Industrial and Mining Activity Horacio Sánchez Navarro General Director of Consumption and Crafts Sonia Moreno Martinez General Director of Universities Christian de la Fe Rodríguez General Director of Social Dialogue and Labor Welfare Diego Barnuevo Ruiz Diego Barnuevo Ruiz Antonio Pasqual del Riquelme Director of the Development Institute of the Region of Murcia Joaquin Gomez Gomez