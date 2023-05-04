The Governing Council authorized this Thursday to entrust the Agrarian Transformation company (Tragsa) to carry out the necessary work for the removal of massive accumulations of floating vegetation, called ‘ova’, in the Mar Menor. This contract has a total budget of 3,210,368 euros for a period of six months. Work will begin this month and end on November 30.

“The ‘ova’ removal works are carried out in shallow water areas, in estimated depths of 50 centimeters, with the use of floating artifacts for the collection of waste,” explained the spokesman for the Economic Executive, Marcos Ortuño. For the development of this task, nets or tridents used manually will be used, so that “the option is given to the escape of the fish, taking into account that the fishing sector is one of the most affected by said vegetation, since the excesses of algae adhere to the nets and prevent fishing.

“These types of actions have been assessed by the Lagoon Ecology Working Group of the Mar Menor Scientific Advisory Committee, which considers them compatible with improving the marine ecosystem,” Ortuño added. He added that “the Ecology and Coastal Marine Ecosystem Management researcher of the Department of Ecology of the University of Murcia reported positively on the implementation of these actions.”

In the area of ​​Health, the Governing Council authorized the contracting of the works for the integral installation of air conditioning and the implementation of a new thermo-refrigerating production plant in the Northwest Regional Hospital and in the Caravaca de la Cruz health center. “These works are part of the expansion and reform project of the aforementioned hospital,” they explained from the regional government.

And at the proposal of the Ministry of the Presidency, Tourism and Culture, the regional government carried out the modification of the declaration of Asset of Cultural Interest, with the category of monument, of the church of San Francisco de Lorca. The agreement involves the incorporation into this category of both its protection environment and the movable property linked to the property and which are considered part of the BIC.

In this way, the building, declared a Historic-Artistic Monument in 1982, is renamed San Francisco Church and Convent, and the BIC is defined from now on by the convent church, cloister, staircase and annexed rooms of the old convent building. .