Fabien Roussel, the communist candidate for the French presidential elections in April, has created a great political-media stir in the campaign by presenting himself as a strong defender of French food. «A good wine, a good meat, a good cheese: that is our gastronomy. The best way to defend it is to allow everyone to have access to it, ”said the deputy of the Communist Party (PCF) on France 2 Roussel a few days ago.

His statements were criticized by the Greens. “Couscous is the favorite dish of the French,” ecologist Sandrine Rousseau reminded him on Twitter, explaining that his compatriots also eat pizza, sushi and raclettes. Others from the left denounced that the communist defended the consumption of meat or alcohol without moderation.

This communist ‘gourmet’ found, however, an unexpected ally. “Beyond our political differences, I fully support Roussel, attacked by the green ayatollahs who want to impose a life without pleasure on us,” conservative MP Éric Ciotti wrote on Twitter. “His crime? Having defended our gastronomy. Delirious and disturbing for the future of our society, ”said this deputy from the right wing of The Republicans, the party of Nicolas Sarkozy and Valérie Pécresse.

Roussel considers that "this controversy is revealing of what the left disconnected from the people does not want to see."



Roussel considers that “this controversy is revealing of what the left disconnected from the people does not want to see.” He recalled the difficulties of many citizens to “live with dignity despite working” and to have access to quality food at a good price. «Before they accused the communists of eating children, now they reproach us for eating meat. That’s progress,” his training wrote on his official Twitter account.

Roussel, a deputy for a northern constituency, has been secretary general of the PCF since November 2018. He comes from a communist family and joined the party in 1986. Before entering politics, he was a journalist. He exhibits an unapologetic patriotism that unsettles many. “When we talk about sovereignty, France and the nation, it shocks some on the left. I’m sorry, but for me the history of the Communist Party is the marriage of the blue-white-red flag and the red flag of the labor movement, “he says.

With a 2.5% intention to vote, he has no chance of winning the presidential elections. But it is hot on the heels of the socialist candidate and mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, who only has 3%, according to the latest Ifop poll.

Presenting his program this Monday, he explained that he wants to “give hope to those who no longer believe.” He declares himself “fed up with this France of austerity, depression and punishment. I want to be the candidate of a left that brings prosperity to the popular classes.” “It is the objective of our program for ‘the France of happy days,’ he said, quoting the slogan of his electoral campaign, chosen in homage to the program of the National Council of the Resistance of 1944.

Employment and improvement in the purchasing power of the French are two of its promises. He also wants to “refound the Republic” to achieve a “social, secular, feminist, environmentalist and in favor of peace in Europe and in the world,” he explained this Monday at a press conference.

If he is elected president, he promises a minimum salary of 1,500 euros, an income for students of 850 euros per month, a general increase in salaries and the hiring of 500,000 civil servants. It also advocates the 32-hour work week and retirement at age 60 with the maximum pension. He wants to triple the wealth tax and nationalize power companies, big banks and private insurers. In addition, unlike other leftist candidates, he declares himself pro-nuclear energy and promises to build six nuclear reactors “at least.” At the same time, it also wants to invest more in renewable energy in order to achieve carbon neutrality in the 2040-2050 horizon. In the Foreign Affairs portfolio, the communist candidate demands France’s departure from NATO and advocates “the construction of a new European Union.”