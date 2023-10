The GOTY candidate has arrived: Alan Wake II is now available









Alan Wake II takes players to live in a psychological horror story from the perspective of two characters. Saga Anderson risks his life to solve a fatal murder mystery in the Pacific Northwest, while Alan Wake attempts to rewrite his reality to escape the depths of the Dark Place.

“We have reached the end of a long journey to resume the story of Alan Wake,” said Sam Lake, creative director of Remedy Entertainment. “