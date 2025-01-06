It has just been celebrated Extraordinary Draw of the ‘El Niño’ Lottery 2025 on this Monday, January 6, in which a total of 770 million euros in prizes. The draw took place in the State Lottery and Betting Drawing Room, in Madrid.

The issue is 55 series of 100,000 notes each, at a price of 200 euros per ticket, divided into tenths of 20 euros. The total of the issue amounts to 1,100 million euros and 70% of the issue is allocated to prizes, that is, 770 million euros.

Winning number of the first prize of the Sorteo del Niño 2025

The number 78908 has been graced with first prize, or ‘Gordo’, of the Extraordinary Draw of the ‘El Niño’ Lottery 2025. This prize is worth two million euros for the series, that is, 200,000 euros for the tenth winner. The prize has been awarded in full Lion.

Special refunds

Special refunds: 8, 5, 0.

Winning number of the second prize of the Sorteo del Niño 2025

The number 06766 has been graced with second prize of the Extraordinary Draw of the ‘El Niño’ Lottery 2025. This award is worth 750,000 euros per series.

Winning number of the third prize of the Children’s Draw 2025

The number 66777 has been graced with third prize of the Extraordinary Draw of the ‘El Niño’ Lottery 2025. This prize is worth 250,000 euros per series.

Other prizes of the Children’s Draw 2025

Furthermore, the ‘El Niño’ raffle has distributed 20 prizes of 3,500 euros, 1,400 prizes of 1,000 euros and 5,000 of 400 eurosamong others.