Pavel Palazhchenko, head of the Gorbachev Fund’s press service, reacted to the words of the American political scientist and publisher of the National Interest magazine Dmitry Simes about the humiliation before the West that the USSR went through during the reign of President Mikhail Gorbachev. His words lead RIA News…

“It is not clear what gives our former compatriot, who has been living in the United States for decades and is cut off from Russia, the right to make statements on behalf of the majority of Russians,” Palazhchenko said.

Earlier, Simes said that the Russian authorities would like to lift or soften Western sanctions, but will not make serious concessions for this – “in empty hopes that the reciprocity of the West will manifest itself later.”

The political scientist also called the foreign policy of the USSR during Gorbachev’s rule “something that many Russians consider an unsuccessful and humiliating approach.”