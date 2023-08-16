The shaken horse, i.e. without a jockey, from the Goose district won the Palio di Siena dedicated to the Madonna dell’Assunta. A race characterized by numerous falls and an uncertain final up to the last metre. At the start it was Giraffe’s horse that went into a long stretch, but after a lap and a half in the lead he collided with the protection barrier at the San Martino curve. At that point it was Giraffe’s horse that took the lead, but when the fate of the race seemed sealed and now within reach, a slide put the horse and jockey who had been in front up to that moment offside. Meanwhile, Goose’s horse – Uncle Frac, an 8-year-old bay gelding –, in turn left without a jockey, returned to the top positions dueling up to the last meter with Torre’s horse, who went long to the last curve, thus winning the Palio and sending the contradaioli present in Piazza del Campo into a frenzy.

The Goose, which hadn’t won for 10 years (July 2, 2013), is the contrada of Gianna Nannini, who returned to Siena to attend this year’s Palio. The singer, who was invited to the prize by the mayor Nicoletta Fabio: yesterday she participated in the ritual dinner of the general rehearsal singing contrada folk songs with the women of the Goose.