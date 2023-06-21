On paper, the life of Eric and Kouri Richins it looked like a postcard. They had been married 9 years, had three children, and lived in a beautiful four-bedroom house in Francis, in the state of Utah (United States).

Eric owned a construction company that specialized in residential facades, while Kouri had a real estate business that was dedicated to buying housesmake some improvements to it, and then sell it for a higher price.

They both shared a taste for country life and almost every weekend they went on excursions to the numerous natural parks that exist in this area of ​​the country.

But what really rounded out the case against Kouri were the searches he did on the internet through his cell phone that the technicians recovered.

On March 3 of last year, according to Kouri’s account, it ended like any other day between the young couple. After reading stories to her children before going to bed, Kouri, 33, made her husband a “vodka mule” -a cocktail made with vodka, ginger and lemon- to help you relax after a long day at work.

Around three in the morning on March 4, the woman got up when she heard that one of her children had a nightmare. When she returned to the room she was met with a forlorn Eric who was cold to the touch. Immediately, he said, he called the emergency service, which arrived within minutes to try to revive him.

A subsequent toxicology report revealed that Eric39, had died from a lethal dose of

The family, on both sides, was shocked. Although Kouri herself acknowledged that her husband occasionally used marijuana and liked alcohol, no one suspected that he had a problem with opiates. But as it happens in this kind of thing, sometimes those closest to you are the last to know.

A year after the tragedy, Kouri published a book titled: Are you with me? According to various interviews he gave at the time, the book was the result of an exercise he did with his children to understand and process their father’s death.

“You are with me? follows the story of a boy who has lost his father, but who is reminded that his presence still exists around them, like an angel watching over them. Whether playing in the park or simply enjoying a quiet moment at home, the child feels comforted knowing that his father is always by his side, ”said the text that was on its way to becoming a best seller.

But within weeks of publication, the story took a dramatic turn. After a lengthy investigation, Utah authorities arrested Kouri on charges of the premeditated murder of her husband.

According to the indictment, on that night in March, probably mixed with the vodka, the woman would have given Eric a dose of fentanyl enough to kill five people.



Last week, during a hearing to determine a possible release on bail – which was denied – Prosecutors revealed chilling details of a case that has shocked the country due to the calculation and coldness in the execution of the crime.

For the authorities, Kouri is a complete “black widow” who murdered her husband to solve her financial difficulties and keep her small fortune, valued at about 2 million dollars.. Even more cynical, she tried to exploit the death of her husband and the suffering of her children and relatives through the published book.

Although the details of the case have been revealed little by little, it already has all the characteristics of a script for Hollywood.

Although initial testimonies from friends of the couple did not point to possible marital problems, The authorities came across some inconsistencies in the initial statements that the woman gave and suspicions of Eric’s family, who refused to accept that their relative was a drug addict.

The first indications that something did not add up appeared in Kouri’s cell phone record, where the call to 911 -emergency service- appeared at 3:30 am and not at 3 when she noticed her condition. Even more curious, between that time and the emergency call, the woman had previously contacted someone and deleted the cell phone record.

In addition, Although Kouri testified that she made efforts to revive her husband, the doctors found no sign of CPR on her body. (CPR, for its acronym in English).

The family also revealed that Eric had told them on two other occasions of incidents where he felt intoxicated by some substance. First during a trip to Greece two years ago and also after having a drink prepared by his wife and at the beginning of last year after eating a sandwich that caused an allergic reaction..

According to these, Eric had confided in them that he had plans to divorce and change his will to prevent Kouri from being the sole beneficiary.



Enough data for the Prosecutor’s Office to expand its investigation into Kouri as the main suspect. And what they were finding was extremely revealing.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, between 2015 and 2017, the woman would have bought at least four life insurance policies that would grant her up to 2 million dollars in the event of the sudden death of her spouse., but without him knowing about them. A curious fact, because by then they had only been married for two years.

Additionally, the authorities found that Kouri’s business was on the wrong track and he owed his creditors hundreds of thousands of dollars for deals that had not worked out. For one, he owed more than $200,000 to the IRS in back taxes. And on the other, he had a debt with a lender that exceeded more than 1.5 million dollars.

They also discovered that Kouri had, in the past, withdrawn more than $100,000 from her husband’s bank account and another $30,000 on credit cards without his authorization.

Equally serious, he would have also forged his signature to obtain bank loans, and a few months before his death he arranged a new life insurance policy in his name.

According to experts presented by the Prosecutor’s Office, he also altered the couple’s will, adulterating his signature, in which he proclaimed himself the sole beneficiary in the event of death.

Eric died under horrendous circumstances. He torments me to think what he had to live through.

Although none of the above makes her guilty -Kouri insists that her financial difficulties were known to her husband-, according to the authorities the straw that broke the camel’s back was a decision by Eric at the end of February 2022 when he informed his lawyer that he wanted to modify his testimony to give control of his estate – in case of death – to his father and sister.

Likewise, altering the life insurance so that his children, and not his wife, were the beneficiaries of the policy. That is, in the event of death, Kouri would have no control over her husband’s personal assets. According to prosecutors, once informed, he flew into a rage and proceeded to carry out his plan.

It was around those days that he contacted a drug dealer from whom he asked for something “strong” for a supposed client who, he said, suffered from back pain. According to the authorities, those were the pills that he first tried to administer and that caused the documented allergic reaction.

Then, and according to text messages that were recovered from his phone, he asked for something stronger “like Michael Jackson style”, alluding to the drug that the pop singer was using when he woke up dead. In total, the “dealer” or supplier would have given him almost 30 pills mixed with fentanyl that cost him $900.

A week after receiving them Eric perished.

But what really rounds off the case against Kouri, and that the Prosecutor’s Office revealed last week as highly incriminating material, were the searches he did on the internet through his cell phone that the technicians recovered.

We’ve seen Kouri parade around portraying herself as a grieving widow and victim as she tried to profit from my brother’s death.

“How much fentanyl could be fatal? Can the police force you through a lie detector test? If someone is poisoned, how is that recorded on the death certificate? If the death certificate says “pending”, does life insurance pay you? or Luxurious prisons for the rich in the United States”, among other searches.

In addition, according to prosecutors, at Kouri’s house they found three suitcases already packed – one for her and the others with her children’s clothes – which would indicate that, when the time came, her plans were to escape.

Eric’s family, meanwhile, is waging a parallel custody fight for their children, only hoping that justice will be served in the end.

“Eric died under horrendous circumstances. He torments me to think what he had to live through. We’ve seen Kouri parade around portraying herself as a grieving widow and victim as she tried to profit from my brother’s death. Evil has no limit, ”her sister Amy said of her recently.

Kouri’s lawyers, however, maintain that all the evidence is circumstantial and insist on his innocence.

And although the evidence presented points to the opposite, that is something that a jury will have to determine in the near future.

