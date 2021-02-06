Google just revealed which is adding heart rate and respiration monitoring features to the Fit app on Google Pixel phones (with plans to expand to other Android phones in the future), using the smartphone cameras. As the company clarifies, these functions are only intended to allow users to perform a follow-up of your general well-being, and not an assessment or diagnosis of medical conditions.

A measure that never ceases to surprise us since, currently, other companies such as Samsung have opted for the elimination of these functions in their latest phones, perhaps to make room for the increasingly capable smartwatches.

In this way, taking measurements will be a very simple task. To measure the respiratory rate (the number of breaths someone takes per minute), we will have to point the front camera of the phone to locate our head and chest; while to measure the heart rate, we will only have to place our finger on the rear camera.

The heart rate data from the Google app will be less comprehensive than the types of readings someone might get from a portable device, which can continuously monitor something like heart rate as someone goes through their daily life. But an at-home feature that can check these metrics on demand is still a useful tool, said Jack Po, Google Health product manager during the presentation.

Anything that increases the number of measurements someone has of their heart or respiratory rate is important – Doctors, for example, generally only get one measurement at most every few months when someone comes into the office. «If users took their heart rate once a week with their Google Pixel […] will get great value in tracking whether your heart rate, or whether the exercise is paying off«.

So at the moment the functions are described as tools that can be used for general well-being. Google does not claim that Google Pixels can perform an actual medical function, so you do not need authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to add them to the application.