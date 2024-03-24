There Amazon Italia Spring Offers Festival is ever closer to the end but this does not mean that there are no longer interesting offers for video game and technology enthusiasts. For example, we recommend you take a look at earphones Google Pixel Buds Pro. The current price is €169. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.
The current price it's not the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Google Pixel Buds Pro
The Google Pixel Buds Pro earphones feature custom 11mm drivers and volume equalizer, which promise high-quality sound. They obviously feature active noise cancellation and, with Silent Seal, this function is able to eliminate noise adaptively depending on the sounds around us.
Google Pixel Buds Pro supports the Google voice assistant with which you can request directions, reply to SMS, manage music and more. The earbuds can easily connect with laptops and smartphones, switching between them quickly.
