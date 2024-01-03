The advised price from Amazon it is €229. The current price is not the lowest ever for the platform, but the difference is just a few euros and is the best discount in recent months. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon Italy.

The Amazon offers today they offer us a promotion for Google Pixel Buds Pro earphones , in all colors. The reported discount is 26% compared to the recommended price. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

Google Pixel Buds Pro earphones, features

Google Pixel Buds Pro earphones

The Google Pixel Buds Pro earphones have the Silent Seal function which provides active noise cancellation to make listening to music more comfortable, with custom 11mm drivers and volume equalizer. Thanks to the integrated microphones it is possible to use the Google voice assistant. Water resistance makes them perfect for training or for using even when it rains.

There drums of the Google Pixel Buds Pro earphones promise up to 11 hours of use on a charge, with 31 hours total with the case included in the price. There is also no shortage of touch controls.