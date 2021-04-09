Google works on an improvement for the function of record calls from his Phone app , with which you can automatically register those of numbers that the user does not have registered in their phonebook.

The application developed by Google for Android devices allows some phone models, such as the Pixel or some Xiaomi and Nokia, and in some markets, record calls.

Although it is not very widespread, the company already works in a expanding its functions.

Version 59 of the application includes in its code mentions of a future function that will record automatically calls from unknown numbers, that is, that the user does not have saved in their contact list, as published by the XDA Developers site.

Telephone, the Google app that adds functions to Android calls.

The code, points out the specialized media, includes a disclaimer: “You or the other person on the call may be somewhere that requires everyone to give their consent to be recorded. Everyone will be notified in advance that the call is being recorded “.

The feature will include the ability to set calls to always be automatically recorded, or cancel said function to disable it (or not enable it).

They sue Google in France

The revelation of this new function comes to Google in the middle of a lawsuit that, precisely, points to the Privacy.

Austrian lawyer and activist Max Schrems filed a legal appeal against the technology company on Wednesday for non-consensual monitoring of Android users in the European Union.

In the lawsuit, the NGO led by Schrems, Noyb (None of Your Business, It is not your business), urges the French authorities to investigate these “illegal operations” to force the US giant to comply with user protection laws.

Android phones, like Apple’s, generate a unique code -the AAID- with which they identify each of their users and monitor their behavior, from most used downloads and applications to the areas of the screen that he touches at all times.

Google was sued in France for non-consensual monitoring of Android users. Photo: AP.

Both Google itself and its clients have access to this identifier, who, according to the demand, analyze the behaviour of users to identify consumer preferences and place personalized ads.

European law allows companies to generate and use this type of identifier codes, but as long as notify to the user in advance and he consents.

The reason why the activists decided to file the lawsuit in France is because the country has a legal system with greater coverage and your privacy regulatory body can make decisions without the need to cooperate with other EU authorities.

Noyb has already sued Manzana in November for the same reason and, despite the fact that the case is still under the supervision of the regulatory authorities, the American company notified that, with regard to its new operating system (iOS14), it will ask users for the first time if they want to have a monitoring code or not.

Schrems has been fighting the tech giants for years to ensure user privacy.

SL