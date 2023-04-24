What exactly did Pichai get?

The Alphabet disclosure showed that Sundar Pichai’s annual salary from 2020 to 2022 amounted to $2 million in cash.

On top of the annual salary, the company granted Pichai $218 in stock bonuses from the company during 2022, which he can dispose of as he pleases.

Pichai received $6 million during the same year, which was allocated for personal protection, according to the American news network CNBC.

Tens of millions for managers

Other company executives working under Pichai have received salaries and bonuses in the tens of millions over the past year.

Stock rewards for these ranged between $22-35 million.

A strange paradox

Google announced last January that it was about to lay off 12,000 employees from various departments, who make up about 6 percent of its total workforce.

Counting this reduction is the largest in the history of the company.

The American New York Times reported at the time that the decision was motivated by fears of an economic slowdown, after a massive wave of employment during the pandemic.

Pichai said the company expanded significantly during the coronavirus pandemic, when there was a booming demand for digital services.

He added that the company must now direct its focus towards products and technology essential to its future, such as artificial intelligence.

Expenditures continue to be cut

The report on the huge bonuses for Alphabet executives comes at a time when the company will launch new cost-cutting measures.

Google’s chief financial officer, Ruth Porat, said in April that the company would reduce laptops given to employees and other services to reduce costs.