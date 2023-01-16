Before I start, first a serious question: why did it take 60 MinutesAnderson Cooper’s interview with Prince Harry that TLC aired on Sunday night for thirty minutes? Or actually it was even shorter, because there was another commercial break in between. Was all (American) advertising cut out? Only became the juice served? Everything I had already read in the newspaper passed by. How Harry’s father Charles came to sit with him on his bed to tell him that his mother had died in an accident. A hand on his knee, that was the consolation his father had to forgive. And the announcement that everything would be fine. Little did he know. Furthermore, the fight with his brother William and his opposition to the marriage of his father and Camilla.

He must have practiced a lot to come across as calm and firm, I suppose. In any case, it had the intended effect on me, I believed everything he said and had something to do with him. Anyway, I tend to agree with the last speaker, so maybe I’m on the wrong side of history.

Recent history was also shown on the Belgian channel Canvas, in Rise of the billionaires, part two of a four-part series. The well-known story of how two PhD students at Stanford University in California turned their study project into a multinational company and into billionaires themselves. Their first investor wrote out a $100,000 check one afternoon that helped them refine their Google search engine, and they went to celebrate at Burger King. Wonderfully dated images of Larry Page – son of two computer scientists – and Sergey Brin – also a child of science scientists.

Washing machine

The fourth employee they hired was their former academic counselor at the university. She was especially lured by the washer and dryer the boys had placed in their garage full of computers, no idea that these two “Google boys” would improve/destroy/change the world. The documentary lets the viewer choose one of three options.

We see scenes from a documentary made by a filmmaker who himself had just graduated, it was 2005, from that other “technology god” Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook. He films how Facebook celebrates their three millionth user. With a keg of Heineken beer and an employee who drinks from it upside down. Zuckerberg is very young and relaxed and puts things into perspective. It’s not that cool what he does, he says. And it really doesn’t have to be all bigger and more, as far as he is concerned. He giggles when he says he didn’t even have to explain to his first venture capitalist what he was planning for his company. The rest is history. Elon Musk’s star is already rising, Steve Jobs and his iPhone are coming. It was over with our free leisure activities.

In Metropolis we see what those goldcrests from Silicon Valley brought about. The episode Screen time is a repeat of last year, but our telephone behavior will not have improved much. The Dutch spend an average of 3.5 hours a day on their phone, in India it rises to 6 to 9 hours a day and the Chinese tap nine hours. In Burkina Faso they would love to spend so many hours on it, but not everyone has a mobile phone.

Seini does and he knows where in the village just outside Ouagadougou the coverage is best. He set up an open-air office there. He sends SMS and WhatsApp messages to villagers, or lets them record voice messages. Then they can wait on a bench for the answer. Costs: one euro per message. Google now the “ten golden rules” of the Google founders. Rule six: don’t be evil. You can make money, they said then and now, without being bad. Would it?