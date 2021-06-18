The farewell to the Spanish central Real Madrid is the main news highlighted on the front page, understandable as it is a long journey (2005-2021) in the merengue discipline. It has remained in fourth place with the most games played (671), behind Manolo Sanchís (710), Iker Casillas (725) and Raúl González (741).
The Madrid newspaper highlights the goodbye of Sergio Ramos using a photo of his goal in injury time to achieve The Tenth for without him going out in it, thus staging the gap that remains after his departure. The most recent results and today’s stakes of the Eurocup, the interview with Aymeric Laporte or the conservative strategy of Rafael Nadal accompany on the cover.
The Barcelona newspaper highlights the role of the footballer who is in the Barça orbit celebrating a goal with Frenkie De Jong, who could soon be his clubmate. The bitter goodbye of Sergio Ramos, the confrontation between Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez in the Copa América or the rest of Rafael Nadal accompany on the front page.
The capital medium highlights the goodbye of the Spanish central, leaving in the air that he can return to Real Madrid in other functions in the future. The options that Sergio Busquets will reappear with Spain, the key role of Kevin De Bruyne in Belgium’s comeback (1-2) against Denmark in the European Championship or the rest of Rafael Nadal accompany the cover.
The media of Barcelona highlights the ambitious statements of Ronald Koeman for the next exercise at Can Barça, where he will be the conductor despite the doubts generated weeks ago. The point of disagreement between Sergio Ramos and Real Madrid, the plan that Luis Enrique wants to maintain or the active role of Memphis Depay in the Netherlands’ victory (2-0) over Austria are on the front page.
The Valencian media highlights the commitment and sacrifice to which the Mestalla club coach will force his players, regardless of the hierarchy they have in the dressing room. The good moment of the Levante sections, the need to empty the left side in Villarreal or the witness that Pau Torres collects in The Red accompany on the cover.
