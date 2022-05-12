Vincenzo Nibali announced, with the arrival of the Giro d’Italia in his town, Messina, that this will be his last season as a professional. He will do it at Astana, a team to which he returned this year and with which he has achieved his best results in a successful career. At 37 years old (38 in November) he will put an end to his career. So far, there are 51 wins he has achieved, the last being in October 2021. Of course, these victories include nothing more and nothing less than being on the top of the Tour podium, Giro (twice) and Vuelta. The Sicilian prevailed at the Spanish round in 2010, at the Giro in 2013 and 2016 and at the 2014 Tour. In this way, he is one of the seven riders of the select club with conquests in the three grand tours.

In addition, the Italian has done so while being a contemporary of two others who are also on this list: Alberto Contador and Chris Froome. Precisely, the British, after Nibali’s goodbye, would be the only runner on the list who would continue to be active, although the contract ends in 2022 with Israel. He was 37 years old in this month of May and his wish, seasons ago (time before the injury) was to be up to 40, but it is true that conditions have changed. For now, there is no announcement of possible withdrawal. What’s more, the Kenyan-born rider will be in the Tour and La Vuelta this season.

The other four runners on this list are Eddy Merckx (the most successful), Jacques Anquetil, Felice Gimondi and Bernard Hinault. There are several cyclists who, currently, they have two of the three great ones in their list of winners and they are still active, so they could dream of entering the reduced list of winners. They are cases like those of Colombians Egan Bernal and Nairo Quintana. The first of them has the Tour and El Giro on his resume, while the second knows what it means to succeed in the Giro and La Vuelta. As for Nibali, it will not be the only great farewell of this 2022, since two illustrious members of the peloton in this century also hang the bicycle: Alejandro Valverde, 42 years old, and Philippe Gilbertwho will be 40 when he last competes. Changing of the guard.