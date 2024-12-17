The network that launched stars like Miley Cyrus or Selena Gómez closes its free-to-air broadcast while Boing or Clan try to reinvent themselves on traditional television



12/16/2024



Updated 12/17/2024 at 01:13 a.m.





Disney Channel marked an era in the 2000s in Spain. The children and adolescents of that time grew up to the rhythm of ‘The Best of Both Worlds’ by Hannah Montana, they witnessed like no one else the phenomenon of the Jonas Brothers in ‘Camp Rock’, they lived many…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only