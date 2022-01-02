The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) announced for this Sunday, the second day of 2022, maximum temperatures of 25 degrees in the Region. That is, a totally spring day, ideal to spend on the street. But the dawn heralded that the predictions had been wrong, because early in the morning it was cold on the coast and a dense fog augured a rather unpleasant winter’s day.

It was not like that and as the hours advanced, a radiant sun shone on the sky of the Region, with which the thermometers began to rise. So Murcians took advantage of the good weather to take to the streets, both in the cities and in the coastal municipalities.

Many citizens took advantage of these spring temperatures to take a walk around the beaches. So coastal towns such as Santiago de la Ribera, Lo Pagán, Los Narejos, Cabo de Palos and La Manga del Mar Menor offered pictures like those seen in the photographs that accompany this information. The terraces, restaurants and promenades were full of people. There were also those who took the opportunity to sunbathe on the beach. Some brave, though few, even took a bath in the sea.

Thousands of citizens took advantage of the spring atmosphere to go to the beach and sunbathe



Many families have taken advantage of the good weather to live this beginning of 2022 in their second homes on the beaches, especially in La Manga del Mar Menor and in Puerto de Mazarrón. Also in Cabo de Palos, whose Paseo de la Barra yesterday presented an aspect more typical of April than January, with all its terraces full of people enjoying the gastronomy and with a multitude of pleasure boats making short routes in the sea.

In Cartagena, the tourist centers, such as the Roman Theater and the Castillo de la Concepción, had a high influx of public and the mountains that flank its bay were full of hikers by mid-morning.

This good weather has been a balm for the hospitality industry, the sector most affected by the pandemic. Daytime leisure and late afternoon have minimally saved the furniture after the blow that meant for these businessmen the limitations of hours at night decreed by the regional government on December 23, a day before Christmas Eve, when it decreed the closure of all non-essential activity between one and six in the morning to curb the uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus.

The Aemet announces a decrease in thermometers starting this week, with possible rains in Reyes



End of heat



However, the unusual heat of the last week has its days numbered. The State Meteorological Agency announces a drop in temperatures for the next few dates in the Region. The decrease will begin to be noticed from Wednesday, January 5, when the maximums will not exceed 17 degrees, and will continue like this until at least next Saturday.

Precisely for January 6 cloudy skies are expected without ruling out occasional weak rainfall in the early hours of the morning. The minimum temperatures will be falling and the maximums will experience few changes, with the possibility of weak frosts at high elevations in the interior. The winds will blow from the northwest, tending to loose variables. A time more in keeping with the winter season, although it continues to be mild.