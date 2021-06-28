The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, stated that “a good vaccine is the one available at the clinic”. In an interview with the program Brazil on the agenda gives TV Brazil, aired this Sunday (June 27, 2021), the minister asked people to trust the covid-19 vaccine.

“It is not a self-service vaccine process of ‘I want to get this one, I want to get that other one’. There is security and you who assist us must trust in vaccines against covid-19. In fact, 85% of the Brazilian population wants to get the vaccine”, he stated.

“The good vaccine is the one that is available at the health center and that is applied to each of the Brazilians. All these vaccines were evaluated by Anvisa [Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária]”, said.

Queiroga also recommended that the more than 4 million Brazilians who have not yet taken the second dose of the vaccine seek full immunization. He reinforced that “as a rule” the recommendation is that people take the second dose and seek the doctor in cases where there has been a reaction in the first stage of immunization.

The minister reinforced the government’s goal of vaccinating the entire adult population by the end of the year and stated that the government is studying how to proceed for next year. According to Queiroga, the government is studying whether it will be necessary to boost the vaccine next year.

“By September over 18 everyone will receive the first dose and by the end of the year everyone will receive the second dose of vaccine and we are already preparing for the year 2022“he stated.

In Brazil, more than 70 million Brazilians (33.6% of the population) have already taken the first dose of the vaccine. With the complete immunization of the two doses, there are about 25 million people (12% of Brazilians).

pregnant women

The minister said that vaccination of pregnant women with comorbidities is recommended by the Ministry of Health. In May, the vaccination of pregnant women was interrupted after a woman died after receiving a dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine.

“It was decided to withdraw AstraZeneca from the National Immunization Plan for pregnant women, but in the general population this vaccine is very safe, very effective”, he stated. “Today the orientation is to vaccinate [as grávidas] with Pfizer or Coronavac“, said.

According to the minister, for the decision to resume the vaccination of pregnant women, the government “weighed the eventual risk of the vaccine, which can have adverse effects, with the risk of death of pregnant women who contract the new coronavirus infection”.

“We have about 3 million pregnant women and there has been a number of deaths and high cases in pregnant women by covid-19, and we know that this leads to severe acute respiratory syndromes”, quoted. “Therefore, given this higher number of deaths in pregnant women, and a good part of them without comorbidities, it was decided to include pregnant women in the National Immunization Plan.”

For pregnant women who have already taken the first dose of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, guidance is only to take the second dose after the postpartum period – after 45 days of the baby’s birth. Queiroga said that there is still no definitive recommendation for pregnant women without comorbidities to get vaccinated, but a decision on the matter must be released by the ministry “in the next weeks“.

“Pregnant women are an absolute priority for the Ministry of Health (…) Covid is there but we are going to put an end to it and we will continue to take care of the hearts of our pregnant women”, he declared.

continue reading