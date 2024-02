Sunday, February 18, 2024, 09:53











Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The 'Good to the bone' campaign, which encourages the consumption of stone fruit, grows by 2024. This initiative, which began last year together with the Agro-Food Cooperatives of Spain and the regional federations of Aragon, Catalonia, and the Valencian Community and Region of Murcia,…