Hirving Lozano laments after being left out of the World Cup in Qatar. ALBERTO LINGRIA (REUTERS)

For the Mexican soccer team, after each elimination, the season of denunciations, disqualifications, opportunism officially opens and also, of course, that of building a new work plan, to return to the same thing, like every four years. Although this time there will be six months less for the next World Cup, to which El Tri is already classified as one of the three organizing countries, along with the United States (still alive in this World Cup) and Canada.

Among so many proposals launched by well-intentioned journalists, managers, players or fans, you can hear some that look good. The point is to analyze the new ideas very well, dare to turn them into a plan of objectives and then sustain it for many years. Like Japan, which in this Cup has given a couple of such strong bells that it was able to qualify first in the “Group of Death”, alongside soccer powers such as Spain and Germany, which incidentally had the luxury of to eliminate from the contest.

Japan 2092 is a work plan that aims, nothing more and nothing less, to raise the FIFA World Cup in the year 2093. Yes, within 70 years.

Yes, it’s an exaggeration, especially for people my age, who don’t have 35 years to live and we wouldn’t see that process come to fruition. But for the Japanese there are no miracles, only good processes and their meticulous application.

In the 1990s, the Japan Soccer League was only semi-professional and consisted of 12 teams. So the first step was to professionalize the league and increase the number of teams. In five years it went from having 12 to 18 clubs and a Second Division. Mexico is already well advanced in this process; It has a lower division, which they call the Expansion League, but three years ago they closed the key to the possibility that the teams in that league could ascend to the First Division and once again affected the health and growth of national soccer.

In Japan, all teams in the league must have, at least, subsidiaries in the sub 15 and sub 18 categories; in Mexico that exists for more than 10 years. In the squads of the first team, the Japanese must include at least two players from the youth academy and one under 21 years of age. In Mexico, the owners stopped this rule to be able to use all their foreign reinforcements, which at the moment are nine, although “only” eight can play at the same time. Rule that, by the way, Miguel Herrera violated by fielding nine not born in Mexico, in a match in the semifinals of the Mx League, against Atlas, a couple of tournaments ago.

In Japan, the league monitors the training of players carried out by each club and has developed strong ties with European teams to promote their good results: Ritsu Doan (author of two goals in this World Cup, against Spain and Germany) and Takuma Asano (who sealed with another goal the victory against Germany), they play for Freiburg and Bochum, in the German Bundesliga.

But the list doesn’t stop there: Kou Itakura, Wataru Endo, Daichi Kamada, Ao Tanaka (who scored the winning goal against Spain), Maya Yoshida and Hiroki Ito, are other footballers who stand out in the German league.

Another “detail” is the international projection of its figures, such as the case of Takefusa Kubo, who passed through La Masía as a child, then Real Madrid, Mallorca and Real Sociedad, and is one of the footballers most followed by journalists. Spanish-speaking, due to his talent, image and because he speaks perfect Spanish. Japan is playing its seventh consecutive World Cup, it is one of the main powers in Asia and one of the most pleasant surprises of the World Cup in Qatar. Mexico, on the other hand, played its 17th World Cup and well… the good thing is that we are healthy.

