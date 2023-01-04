Monterrey and Chivas closed matchday 14 of the Apertura 2019 in the MX League and they did so with a gray 1-1 draw, because while Antonio Mohamed was unable to get the first victory in his debut as coach of La Pandilla, the Sacred Flock He keeps moving away from the league zone and getting the pass looks extremely complicated.
Here the good, the bad and the ugly of the tie between Monterrey and Chivas in Liga MX:
The good
The minute without a game in support of Veracruz. Throughout the day, seeing what happened in the first minute of the game was more exciting than usual, because while some teams showed their solidarity with Veracruz and their protest against the lack of payments, by not moving during the first 60 seconds of the game, many others distanced themselves from the situation. Rayados and rojiblancos were part of those empathetic clubs.
The bad
The result for both.With the tie prevailing until the final moment, both teams get an unpleasant result, because with 17 and 13 points respectively, Rayados and Chivas remain at the bottom of the table and with less and less chance of reaching the big party. of Mexican soccer.
the ugly
The second time.During the first half of the game, the two teams were proactive and played attractive football in which Monterrey looked slightly better, but for the second half, the physicality did not give the Monterrey team and Guadalajara did not do much to change the game either. course of history.
