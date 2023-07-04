The motorcycle and light vehicle sector is highly seasonal due to the weather. We have just closed the month of June, high season, and the data is very positive, even more so if we take into account that we compare ourselves with a year 2022 that had very good figures. In the month of June, the sector grew by 5.6% reaching 23,635 units. The main market, motorcycles, rose 8.3% with 21,150 registrations. Within motorcycles, conventional motorcycles grew much more than scooters (14.8% vs. 3.9%).

The markets for tricycles (14.1%, 461 units), light quadricycles (6%, 335 units) and heavy quadricycles (0.7%, 414 units) also had positive behavior. On the contrary, mopeds fell again, -26.3% with just 1,275 units.

By Autonomous Communities, they lead the growth of the sixth month Galicia (+33.3%, with 876 units sold), Canarias (+19.6%, with 1,275) and Navarra (+13.1%, with 233). On the negative side, the biggest decreases in the sector come from La Rioja (-2.9%, with 102 units), Extremadura (-2.2%, with 271) and Asturias (-1.2%, with 338 units). .

The accumulated data at the end of the first semester are equally positive. At the equator of the year, 101,422 motorcycles (+10.9%), 2,058 tricycles (+12.1%) and 1,778 (+2.7%) have already been registered. Despite the decrease in mopeds (-10.5% with 7,079 units) and heavy quadricycles (-0.7% with 2,119 units), the balance is positive in the motorcycle and light vehicle sector as a whole: 114,456 registered units, 8.9% more than last year.

Jose Maria Riano, general secretary of Anesdor, explains that “unlike other automotive markets, motorcycles and light vehicles have not stopped growing since the pandemic. Last year we already exceeded the levels of 2019 and this year it is behaving even better. Not only vehicles oriented towards urban mobility, but also and especially those intended for leisure and tourism”.