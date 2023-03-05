The suspended president of Parliament, Laura Borràs, together with the former president of the Generalitat Quim Torra(i), among others, upon arrival at the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia (TSJC) this Wednesday. Andreu Dalmau (EFE)

“I close the parenthesis.” With these words Laura Borràs has announced that she is returning to political activity as president of Junts per Catalunya after temporarily separating from her to focus on the trial that has been followed against her for corruption. Throughout the investigation, Borràs’s defense strategy has been to present himself as the victim of judicial persecution for political reasons. In the last part of the hearing, she insisted that hers was a case of lawfare. So much insistence on that word is not accidental. Lawfare it means waging war against a political adversary using false complaints or instrumentalizing the laws or justice. The judicial war can take multiple forms, but it hardly fits with what has happened to Borràs.

Lawfare they are the false accusations that led to the imprisonment of Lula da Silva or the removal of Dilma Rousseff in Brazil; lawfare They are the legal cases against Podemos instigated by the Interior leadership under the mandate of Minister Jorge Fernández Díaz; or the false police reports on alleged accounts in Switzerland of Xavier Trias or Artur Mas; or the 13 lawsuits that have been filed against the mayoress Ada Colau, of which 11 have already been dismissed, as Josep Maria Montaner explains in a latest book, Lawfare urban (Icaria).

He lawfare it seeks to cause reputational damage and erode the leadership of the politicians attacked. Although the promoters of these lawsuits know that they have no legal basis, they fulfill the purpose of intimidating the indicated politician, making him expend energy to defend himself and creating doubts about his honor. Laura Borràs’ problem is that, despite her attempts to confuse, the trial has been devastating.

The testimonies and evidence provided showed that he not only violated the regulations to cut up the contracts and be able to award services worth 335,000 euros to his friend without calling a public tender, but also that offers from non-existent providers were falsified to create the appearance of competition. And the judicial investigation was not initiated by a machination of the powers of the State, but by chance: the mistake of a Post Office official, who made a mistake when depositing an envelope containing counterfeit bills sent by Isaías Herrero. The woman who received the envelope by mistake reported it to the Mossos d’Esquadra and, when pulling the thread, they came across some emails between Herrero and Borràs detailing how they were going to rig the contracts.

Laura Borras unsuccessfully tried to modify the Regulations of the Parliament to avoid being removed from the position of president when accused of corruption. On the other hand, she did manage to introduce a modification in the internal statutes of Junts per Catalunya to add an exception to the general rule of removing leaders convicted of corruption: that of being victims of a case of lawfare, which would allow her to continue being president of Junts even if she were convicted and disqualified. But she may not serve you. Barely 200 people came to support her on the first day of the trial and she ended it in the greatest solitude. The lucky star of Laura Borràs is fading, she is no longer an electoral asset and her party colleagues are looking for new leadership.

