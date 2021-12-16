The good game of Real Valladolid, supported by the resignation of Las Palmas after the expulsion and the 2-1, left positive conclusions for the future of the team in the short and medium term in the form of good performances. If the 4-4-2 with a full back playing as a center back and a central playing as a full back was difficult to decipher, it was even more difficult to understand Kike’s position as a left midfielder, while Anuar, on the right, was rightly exercising the extreme. Ceuta is the first big news. He needed a good game and yesterday he completed it. He reached the bottom line many times, scored a goal that was disallowed and another that rose to the scoreboard. His strength and conviction made him a constant danger, entering by surprise from the wing to the center of the area and, in addition, he was right with the ball.

His friend Toni, entered the second half and also had a brilliant performance. He seemed to float against Las Palmas, the 3-1 play came out of his boots and he still had the opportunity to score. It seems to regain its best level as it regained it Roque Mesa. In front of his exes, he dressed up and showed great elegance to take the Pucelano team to port. He also put a wonderful center on Anuar to tie the match and all the players danced to the sound that sounded in their boots.

Another of the footballers who claimed yesterday was Wave. The Uruguayan is not going through his best moment, he has been relegated to the substitution to the detriment of Nacho, but against Las Palmas he played a complete game, counting on the entire left wing to reach the bottom line and creating danger with his forays. Recovering Olaza deserves an effort on the part of Real Valladolid so that he performs at the level that he can.

Alcaraz Y Weissman, along with Toni, they entered to turn the scoreboard and they succeeded. The Barcelona midfielder was very successful with the ball and tactically disciplined, taking over from Roque Mesa, while the Israeli took three minutes to score and overcome the match. The good Shon entered in the 60th minute and in the 63rd he received a sensational pass from Kike to turn the scoreboard with 2-1.

In short, good news, especially from the team’s attackers because in the defensive plot the team continues to offer doubts. Las Palmas arrived three times in franchise to score, the centrals did not position themselves well and the media did not press the pass, so Roberto was beaten once and forgiven two more … These are questions to improve. But today we have to see the good side of the Cup and yesterday there were quite a few good things.