The good Pope: plot, cast, how many episodes and streaming of the film

Tonight, Sunday 4 June 2023, at 21.30 on Canale 5, The Good Pope is broadcast, a 2003 film that recounts the life of Pope John XXIII, born Angelo Roncalli, from his childhood to his election to the throne of Peter, from the Council to his death. Directed by Ricky Tognazzi. In the cast Bob Hoskins, Carlo Cecchi, Roberto Citran, Fabrizio Vidale, Sergio Bini Bustric. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

On June 3, 1963 Cardinal Mattia Carcano is waiting to speak for the last time with his old dying friend, Angelo Roncalli, Pope John XXIII. Four years earlier, what was to be a transitional papacy had begun and which, instead changed the millennial relationship of the Church with the faithful, reaching the hearts of the people, and which opened the new era of relations between blocks, favoring dialogue between Kennedy and Khrushchev, making the Vatican a political superpower.

The good Pope: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of The Good Pope, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Bob Hoskins as Angelo Giuseppe Roncalli

Fabrizio Vidale: Angelo Roncalli as a young man

Carlo Cecchi: Cardinal Mattia Carcano

John Light: Mattia Carcano as a young man

Rolando Ravello: Giovanni Battista Roncalli

Roberto Citran: Archbishop Loris Capovilla

Sergio Bini Bustric: Guido Gusso

Arnoldo Foà: Cardinal Alfredo Ottaviani

Francesco Carnelutti: Nicola Catania as an old man

Francesco Venditti: Nicola Catania as a young man

Ricky Tognazzi: Monsignor Giacomo Radini-Tedeschi

Ivo Garrani: Cardinal Goffredo

Erland Josephson: Franz von Papen

Gjergji Lala: Soviet ambassador

Enzo Robutti: uncle Zaverio

How many bets

But how many episodes are planned for The Good Pope on Canale 5? Originally the film was broadcast in two installments. This time however it will be broadcast in its entirety in a single evening. The airing is in fact scheduled for today, Sunday 4 June 2023, from 21.30 to 00.10. The total duration (including commercial breaks) will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 40 minutes.

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Good Pope on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 4 June 2023 – at 21.30 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.