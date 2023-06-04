The good Pope: plot, cast, how many episodes and streaming of the film
Tonight, Sunday 4 June 2023, at 21.30 on Canale 5, The Good Pope is broadcast, a 2003 film that recounts the life of Pope John XXIII, born Angelo Roncalli, from his childhood to his election to the throne of Peter, from the Council to his death. Directed by Ricky Tognazzi. In the cast Bob Hoskins, Carlo Cecchi, Roberto Citran, Fabrizio Vidale, Sergio Bini Bustric. But let’s see all the information together in detail.
Plot
On June 3, 1963 Cardinal Mattia Carcano is waiting to speak for the last time with his old dying friend, Angelo Roncalli, Pope John XXIII. Four years earlier, what was to be a transitional papacy had begun and which, instead changed the millennial relationship of the Church with the faithful, reaching the hearts of the people, and which opened the new era of relations between blocks, favoring dialogue between Kennedy and Khrushchev, making the Vatican a political superpower.
The good Pope: the cast of the film
We’ve seen the plot of The Good Pope, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:
- Bob Hoskins as Angelo Giuseppe Roncalli
- Fabrizio Vidale: Angelo Roncalli as a young man
- Carlo Cecchi: Cardinal Mattia Carcano
- John Light: Mattia Carcano as a young man
- Rolando Ravello: Giovanni Battista Roncalli
- Roberto Citran: Archbishop Loris Capovilla
- Sergio Bini Bustric: Guido Gusso
- Arnoldo Foà: Cardinal Alfredo Ottaviani
- Francesco Carnelutti: Nicola Catania as an old man
- Francesco Venditti: Nicola Catania as a young man
- Ricky Tognazzi: Monsignor Giacomo Radini-Tedeschi
- Ivo Garrani: Cardinal Goffredo
- Erland Josephson: Franz von Papen
- Gjergji Lala: Soviet ambassador
- Enzo Robutti: uncle Zaverio
How many bets
But how many episodes are planned for The Good Pope on Canale 5? Originally the film was broadcast in two installments. This time however it will be broadcast in its entirety in a single evening. The airing is in fact scheduled for today, Sunday 4 June 2023, from 21.30 to 00.10. The total duration (including commercial breaks) will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 40 minutes.
Streaming and TV
Where to see The Good Pope on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 4 June 2023 – at 21.30 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.
